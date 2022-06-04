Flood Advisory issued for St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 13:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 143 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over River Ridge, or near Metairie, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Metairie, Avondale, Jefferson, Harahan, Westwego, Elmwood, Bridge City, River Ridge, Ama, Waggaman, St. Rose, Luling, Destrehan and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 218 and 229. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 4. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO