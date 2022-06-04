ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Falls, MN

State political leaders to visit flood-damaged northern Minnesota

By Ryan Janke
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – Top political leaders in Minnesota are expected in Northern Minnesota Saturday to view damage from ongoing flooding first hand. Gov. Tim Walz will...

Bois Forte Band Gets 28,000 Acres of Land Back in Northern Minnesota

In the largest land-back agreement in Minnesota and one of the largest-ever in Indian Country, the Bois Forte Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe today restored more than 28,000 acres of land within its reservation boundaries back to tribal ownership. The purchase of the 28,089 acres in northern Minnesota from...
Minnesota DFL Senators Push For More Gun Control Laws In Wake Of Mass Shootings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota Democrats at the State Capitol are renewing efforts to expand background checks and enact a “red flag” law in response to the mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and elsewhere in America in recent weeks. “It’s beyond unacceptable and we simply cannot allow it to continue, not here in Minnesota, not anywhere in our country,” said Senate Minority Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL-Edina. “Our Republican colleagues are more interesting in banning books in schools than guns in schools.” Federally-licensed firearm dealers are required to conduct a background check on the person seeking to purchase a weapon, but...
Application Period Starts Wednesday For Minnesota COVID Bonuses

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota’s “COVID frontline workers” can begin applying tomorrow for COVID-19 bonus checks from the state government. It's estimated that nearly 700,000 state residents who had jobs that could not be done remotely and required them to be in close proximity to others are eligible to receive a portion of the $500 million that was allocated to the program by the Minnesota legislature. To be eligible, the frontline workers had to have worked at least 120 hours between March 15 of 2020, and June 30 of last year.
Researcher probing loon decline expands project to Minnesota

CROSS LAKE, Minn. – A researcher trying to understand what’s causing a decline in Wisconsin’s loon population is expanding his project into Minnesota. Chapman University biology professor Walter Piper has found that Wisconsin’s loon population has decreased by about 22% in the last 25 years. Chicks also are smaller and young loons’ survival rate is lower. Piper has partnered with the National Loon Center to expand his research into Crow Wing County in north-central Minnesota.
Storm damage assessments continue across a wide swath of Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s the third week of flood and storm damage assessments across a wide swath of Minnesota by teams from the state and FEMA. Minnesota officials project eligible damage will exceed 27 million dollars -- nearly three times the threshold for public assistance. State Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly says, “that gives the governor…the logical basis for which to ask the president of the United States...to authorize federal disaster assistance.”
Bonus pay coming for Minnesota’s frontline COVID-19 workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota residents who came into work during the height of the coronavirus pandemic will soon be collecting bonus pay. Workers who are eligible for so-called hero pay began applying Wednesday morning under the Frontline Worker Pay bill that was signed into law on April 29. They have up to 45 days to apply.
State of Emergency issued in Itasca Co. following tornado damage

ITASCA CO., MN-- Itasca County declared a State of Emergency Tuesday after a tornado went through Deer River. A State of Emergency is usually issued by the government regarding a situation of danger or disaster in order to regain control for the safety of citizens. The Memorial Day storm brought...
New dashboard tracks drinking water quality in Minnesota

A new dashboard launched by the Minnesota Department of Health will allow residents to track the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in their local public water supplies. PFASs are chemicals that were for decades used to make various products, including materials there were resistant to heat, oil, strains,...
Devastated Community, North Dakota Jobs Move To Minnesota

Pembina, North Dakota (population 480), is braced to lose nearly 200 jobs in 2022. Having faced off with Mother Nature's flooding in the spring of 2022- Pembina, Pembina County, and surrounding communities will face another catastrophe this year. After a nearly two-year-long study, a major employer has decided to pull out.
Minnesota is a vital abortion oasis to millions in the Midwest. Republicans are scrambling to change that.

In early April, former Minnesota state Sen. Scott Jensen affirmed his long-standing opposition to reproductive rights. In a radio interview, Jensen explained that he believes in banning all abortions, with a minor caveat for instances in which “a mother’s life is in danger” after rape or incest. A few weeks later, after nine bruising ballot rounds at a Minnesota state GOP convention that banned flamethrowers but allowed some unambiguous antisemitism to sneak through, Jensen won his party’s backing to become the next Republican governor of Minnesota, a state that hasn’t had a GOP leader in over a decade.
Now 14 confirmed tornadoes from Memorial Day in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are now 14 confirmed tornadoes from the Memorial Day storms in Minnesota. Reviews are still ongoing, so that number may change. Douglas County EF-2 (Forada) Todd County EF-1 (Eagle Bend) Plato Tornado EF-1 (McLeod, Carver, & Wright County) Milan to Glenwood Tornado EF-1 (50 mile...
(WATCH) Hilarious Minnesota Police Chase

It seems just about every day there is a police chase on the news. Some end without death or injury, some don't. So I found this video of a Rochester cop chasing, not a violent criminal or someone with a suspended license but wait for it....a chicken. Check out this...
Nearly 4,000 lose power in Minnesota due to squirrel

June 6 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Minnesota said nearly 4,000 customers lost power for a time due to a squirrel that wandered into a substation. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said the 7 a.m. Sunday outage in the Prior Lake area was caused by a squirrel that came into contact with substation equipment.
Seniors prime target of weaker COVID-19 wave in Minnesota

When COVID-19 finally found its way to Worketu Gigesa - after two years of her family protecting her - the infection hit her hard. The 97-year-old was admitted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis this week, despite the circulating strains of coronavirus appearing to cause less severe illness than earlier versions in the pandemic.
COVID deaths reported in 3 area counties Friday

Deaths in three area counties were reported Friday in the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update. The deaths came from Blue Earth, Watonwan, and Sibley counties. MDH reports a person in their early 40’s died in Blue Earth County. Watonwan and Sibley counties each reported one death; both fatalities involved someone in their 80’s. The local deaths were part of 15 reported statewide, which brought Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll to 12,664.

