State political leaders to visit flood-damaged northern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota Democrats at the State Capitol are renewing efforts to expand background checks and enact a “red flag” law in response to the mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and elsewhere in America in recent weeks.
“It’s beyond unacceptable and we simply cannot allow it to continue, not here in Minnesota, not anywhere in our country,” said Senate Minority Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL-Edina. “Our Republican colleagues are more interesting in banning books in schools than guns in schools.”
Federally-licensed firearm dealers are required to conduct a background check on the person seeking to purchase a weapon, but...
