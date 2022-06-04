Herzig-Deribin graduates

More than 600 people attended a preview showing of the new Lehigh Valley Hospital - Carbon on Saturday, and from their response, the new medical facility is well-appreciated. “I used to commute to East Stroudsburg (for treatment of a medical condition),” said Bernadine Daddaril. “I live in Summit Hill. Now I can just come down here, only a few minutes and a few miles.”

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO