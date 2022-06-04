ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Herzig-Deribin graduates

Times News
 4 days ago

Sydney Herzig-Deribin of Lehighton graduated magna cum laude from the...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Northwestern Lehigh seniors prepare for new phase

Family and friends gathered for the first time in two years at Northwestern Lehigh High School’s Tiger Stadium on Friday to watch as 192 seniors graduated high school at the school’s 65th annual commencement ceremony. Northwestern Lehigh High School Principal Aileen M. Yadush opened the ceremony by addressing...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Panther Valley graduates urged to fight for goals

Panther Valley graduate Amy DePuy’s success is clear from her resume. She is a celebrated obstetrician/gynecologist and Inpatient Chief Health Information Officer for Lehigh Valley Health Network. But her personal definition of success, she told the Class of 2022, is based on what a person does for others, and...
EDUCATION
Times News

Suicide prevention program planned in Slatington

Every 4 seconds, a teenager will attempt suicide. Approximately 11 young people between the ages of 15-24 die every day by suicide. One in five teens say they have purposely injured themselves. If you have teenagers, you know the daily pressures and issues that they face are enormous. On Saturday...
SLATINGTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
New Hampshire State
Lehighton, PA
Education
City
Lehighton, PA
Times News

Lehighton’s Second Saturday to have activities for families

An all-day experience promoting its downtown is on tap this Saturday in Lehighton. It’s all part of Lehighton’s Second Saturday, which features various activities for families to partake in. Visitors can start their day at the Lehighton Downtown Farmers Market, where from 9 a.m. to noon there will...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

LVH-Carbon to open at 7 a.m. Wednesday

Lehigh Valley Health Network announced its newest facility, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Carbon will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The 100,587-square-foot campus on Blakeslee Drive in Lehighton is home to a full-service community hospital with access to exceptional emergency care, a 16-bed emergency room and a health center providing specialty services.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

St. Jerome Christian of the Month

St. Jerome Regional School’s May Christians of the Month have been announced by Principal Amy Hannis-Miskar. The award recognizes students who display good character on a consistent basis and serve as student role models throughout the month. Recipients include, Ryan Pham, kindergarten blue; Thea Pliska, kindergarten gold; Dylan Dunn, first grade blue; Charlie Skelding, first grade gold; Janna Varner, second grade blue; Piper Hayes, second grade gold; Annabelle Soboloewski, third grade; Bella Sanfilippo, fourth grade; Kylie Kisenwether, fifth grade; Natalie Moses, sixth grade; Gabrielle Osenbach, seventh grade; and Maggie Zeiler, eighth grade. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magna Cum Laude#College#Gpa
Times News

NCC offers massage clinic

As part of their curriculum, Northampton Community College massage therapy students are required to complete a hands-on practicum. What better way to fulfill that requirement than offering the public an opportunity to experience the luxury of a high-quality, therapeutic massage at a fraction of the price. Therapeutic massages include treating...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

On this date: June 7, 2001

Marlin Zehner, a Lions Club member for over 30 years, was named a Melvin Jones Fellow on Wednesday at the West Penn Lions Club’s installation dinner held in the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Building, Normal Square. Zehner, son of a West Penn Lions charter member, has served as president and...
Times News

Palmerton rips Philadelphia Academy Charter in state playoffs

SPRINGFIELD - One big hit. That’s all it took for Palmerton to take a breath, relax and play its game. And because the Blue Bombers were able to do that, they will be playing in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs. Sydney Frantz drilled a...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

State Sen. Browne concedes primary

Pennsylvania state Sen. Patrick Browne has conceded the primary election to his challenger Jarrett Coleman. Just 19 votes separated the two candidates vying to represent the Republican Party for the 16th state Senate District. According to unofficial election results for Lehigh County and certified results from Bucks County, Coleman led...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Sydney
Times News

LVHN gives preview of hospital

More than 600 people attended a preview showing of the new Lehigh Valley Hospital - Carbon on Saturday, and from their response, the new medical facility is well-appreciated. “I used to commute to East Stroudsburg (for treatment of a medical condition),” said Bernadine Daddaril. “I live in Summit Hill. Now I can just come down here, only a few minutes and a few miles.”
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Tamaqua job fair, career expo set

The Tamaqua Area Job Fair and Career Expo will be held July 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Perla Building, 105 W. Broad St., Tamaqua. There will be opportunities for networking with employers, resume and interview assistance and on-the-spot interviews. Free refreshments will be available. The event is...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Local Roundup: Results from June 6

The Birches and Palmerton’s Connie Mack team both posted wins in action on Monday. Ryan Kymer’s squeeze bunt in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a tie and eventually gave the Birches a 2-1 Northampton County Legion victory over Nazareth. Nate Loch led off the home sixth...
NAZARETH, PA
Times News

Family film event planned

The Fourth Friday Family Fun Flick, held outdoors at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Saylorsburg, is scheduled for June 24. The John Wayne film “The Cowboys,” will be the movie of the month. Bring your blankets/lawn chairs, snacks and beverages to watch this 1972 film. The plot:...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
Times News

Lehighton’s Bartasavage headed to Penn State Schuylkill

Lehighton’s Brittney Bartasavage will continue her academic and athletic careers at Penn State Schuylkill where she will play soccer. A four-year member of the varsity squad, Bartasavage played forward, midfield and wing for the Indians. She was a team captain, and all-league selection during her career. In addition to...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe mayor holds kids meeting

Meeting after meeting, Jim Thorpe Mayor Michael Sofranko listens to what adults tell borough officials the kids want in terms of additional recreational opportunities. On Monday night, Sofranko went right to the source, inviting Jim Thorpe’s youth to give him their suggestions during a meeting in a Memorial Park pavilion.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Palmerton softball to play Susquenita at Pine Grove

The Palmerton softball team is set to face District 3 runner-up Susquenita in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday at Pine Grove Area High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will follow the Kutztown-Lewisburg 3A quarterfinal contest, which will begin at 5 p.m. Susquenita...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Farmers market vouchers to be available in Schuylkill

Farmers market vouchers will soon be available to eligible Schuylkill County older adults. There are several ways to receive the vouchers. Applicants may visit a county Senior Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning June 16 through July 7. Centers are located at Mahanoy City...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy