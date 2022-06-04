James J. Nemeth

Michael Shane Spence, 45, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his home in Baton Rouge, LA. Michael was a avid sports fan, including LSU and the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. Michael played football and baseball and was a 1995 graduate of Woodlawn High School. Michael was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his children, Price and Sophie Spence; mother and stepfather, Gloria and Michael Cline, Sr.; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Denver Butters; brother and sister-in-law, Elvis Jr. and Lindsey Spence; brother, Johnny Dell Spence; stepbrothers, Jason and Michael Cline, Jr.; great uncle and aunt, Harold and Lyvonne Breeland; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Elvis D. Spence, Sr. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Saturday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to memorial service at 2 p.m. A reception will be held afterward at Mikie LeFeaux Murrell’s home. Please contact the family for directions.

