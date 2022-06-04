ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Jean Jones

By Crain Funeral Home
an17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd a resident of the Pine/Thomas Community went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday June 2, 2022 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was a longtime member of Crain’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church that loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers. Jean enjoyed...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

Related
an17.com

Billy J. Clark

Billy J. Clark went to his heavenly home on Monday, June 6th, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born in Star City, Arkansas on April 3rd, 1934. Billy was an amazing person and was someone you could be proud to call friend. He was very hard working and a successful entrepreneur who started and operated an asphalt company that his family still runs to this day. Billy loved growing his vegetable garden, definitely his purple hull field peas which were his all-time favorite. Billy was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed.
STAR CITY, AR
an17.com

Jaimie Alicia Wells

Jaimie, age 35, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was a resident of Lafayette, LA. Jaimie was an extremely hard worker, whether it was at her job or on the farm back home she always gave it her all. She was a strong and independent person who loved fixing or building things. From the time she was little she loved to learn as much as she could, just so she could do it by herself. Jaimie would go out of her way to help others, especially her family. She took great pride in doing things to help her family and even strangers in need. Jaimie was a collector of things, be it tools, bags, or funny hats, she had lots of what she loved. She was the definition of perseverance with a truly kind soul. Jaimie was a remarkable woman and one of a kind who will be forever missed.
LAFAYETTE, LA
an17.com

Etta "Aunt Etta" H. Davis

Etta, age 75, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was a resident of Albany, LA. Etta was an extremely loving woman that was most happy surrounded by her family. She was so proud of becoming a grandmother and always said that the best day of her life was when her grandbabies were born. Etta always put others before herself and truly enjoyed caring for her family. She was a strong, caring, and amazing woman who will be forever missed.
ALBANY, LA
an17.com

Michael Allen Smith

A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at River Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baker, LA. He was born May 4, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, New York and was 74 years of age. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his wife, Judy Smith; daughter, Alison Marie Smith; son, Bryan Allen Smith; 4 grandchildren, Jason Starkey, Jake Starkey, Bryan Smith, Jr., and Gino Smith; 1 brother, Hugh Warren Smith, Jr. Preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Warren Smith, Sr. and Mary Mae Smith. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 10:00AM until religious services at 11:30AM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Services conducted by Chaplain Tommy Cain. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
KENTWOOD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
an17.com

George Michael Husser

A resident of Husser, LA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite, LA. He was born November 24, 1942 in Independence, LA and was 79 years of age. He retired out of the Local #198 Pipefitters Union and also retired from Johnson Controls where he was well know by many customers for his excellent service. He was currently employed by Stirling Properties. He is survived by his 3 children, Gary Lynn Husser and wife, Michele, Karen Husser Dickens and husband, Joey, and Michael Husser and wife, Christina; wife of 13 years, Loretta Carmona Husser; step-son, Lee Carmona; step-daughter, Victoria Carmona Phebus and husband, William; 16 grandchildren, Erica Husser Casey and husband, David, Matthew L. Husser, Casey Ridgedel and husband, Jacob, Courtney Bolton Vilardo and husband, Tyler, Kristy Bolton, Paul Dickens, Rachael Visoso, Daniel Dickens and wife, Victoria, Jacob Dickens and wife, Alexis, Nathaniel Dickens, Gracie Husser, Lukas Husser, Jocelynn Carmona, Jackson Carmona, Will Phebus, and Collin Floyd; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Virginia Bahm, Mary Roberts, Joyce Seal and husband, Freddie, and Theodore Husser, Jr., numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore B. Husser, Sr. and Mae McDaniel Husser; 3 sisters, Loraine Allen, Lenore Airhart and Lydia Dubrock. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 12:00PM until religious services at 2:00PM on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Jeremy Ingram. Interment New Sharon Cemetery, Husser, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
HUSSER, LA
an17.com

Johnny Penton

And a resident of Franklinton passed away Friday night June 3, 2022. He was born March 28, 1973, in Metairie and was raised in Kenner and Metairie, where he later attended Bonnabel High School. Johnny has been a resident of Washington Parish for the last 30 years. He worked alongside his father for several years, learning service and installation in the A/C and Heating business. More recently, Johnny continued to work for different A/C companies in the area. He enjoyed fishing, riding ATVs and swimming with his family and friends at the river. Johnny also liked to cook out and boil crawfish. He was a good “handyman” and often helped his family or other people in need. He adored his young grandson and all the kids in his extended family.
FRANKLINTON, LA
an17.com

Doralee Naquin Authement

A resident of Franklinton passed away early Saturday morning June 4, 2022 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Terrebonne Parish and had been a resident of the Thomas Community and Washington Parish on two occasions, most recently for the last 10 years. Doralee worked for several years at the Thomas Grocery and was even the owner/operator for some time. She loved planting a big vegetable garden each year along with a big stand of watermelons. Doralee and others was instrumental in the establishment of the Watermelon Festival when it began in Franklinton over 30 years ago. She enjoyed playing video poker and dancing to her favorite music. Doralee lived life to the fullest and always enjoyed visiting with her family and friends.
FRANKLINTON, LA
an17.com

Michael Shane Spence

Michael Shane Spence, 45, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his home in Baton Rouge, LA. Michael was a avid sports fan, including LSU and the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. Michael played football and baseball and was a 1995 graduate of Woodlawn High School. Michael was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his children, Price and Sophie Spence; mother and stepfather, Gloria and Michael Cline, Sr.; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Denver Butters; brother and sister-in-law, Elvis Jr. and Lindsey Spence; brother, Johnny Dell Spence; stepbrothers, Jason and Michael Cline, Jr.; great uncle and aunt, Harold and Lyvonne Breeland; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Elvis D. Spence, Sr. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Saturday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to memorial service at 2 p.m. A reception will be held afterward at Mikie LeFeaux Murrell’s home. Please contact the family for directions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Jones
Person
Phillip Thomas
Person
Elvin Jones
Person
Kenny Lee
Person
Hunter Jones
an17.com

Michael “Mike” Holzheuser

A loving partner, father, stepfather, brother and friend went to his eternal Home on Monday May 30, 2022. He was 48 years old. Michael proudly served his country in the United States Army for 7 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and loved spending time with his family and friends He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving partner of 8 years, Rhonda Shoeman; daughter, Madeline; sister, Jessica Franks; step daughter, Kacie; three step sons, Mikey, Chris and Brenton. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Head of Island, 19114 LA 22 Maurepas, LA on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10am, conducted by Rev. Billy Maynard. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
MAUREPAS, LA
an17.com

Hardy Wayne Arnold

Hardy Wayne Arnold passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 71. He was born on Thursday, September 21, 1950, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Frances and the late Thomas J. Arnold. He was a resident of Independence, Louisiana. Hardy is survived...
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Edward Griffin, Jr.

Edward Griffin, Jr., 78, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Wednesday June 1, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Calvary Christian Center, 118 N. Richardson St., Hammond, LA. Visitation from 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Priscilla Crain Dyson

Priscilla Crain Dyson was born in New Orleans, on September 16, 1950. She departed this life on June 3, 2022, in Covington, LA. She was a faithful church member of Antioch Church of Christ Holiness, where she was a Sunday school teacher and the church recording secretary for many years. Priscilla was also the secretary for the Dyson family reunion. She was a talented seamstress.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#The Pine Thomas Community#Crain#Special Nephew Niece#Special Niece#Special Friends#Josh Angela Spears
an17.com

Carl Briggs Jr

Carl Briggs Jr.of Amite has uncovered a treasure trove of local history. From the fact that he is apparently the direct descendent of President Andrew Jackson to the performances of Motown greats like Aretha Franklin and Bobby Bland back in the day at a long forgotten nightclub on Steptoe Road.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

Patricia Carolyn Jenkins

Patricia Carolyn Jenkins, age 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and her dog, Daisy on May 31, 2022 in Covington, Louisiana. She was born in Evansville, Indiana on January 23, 1925 to the late John Logan Key and Mary Matilda Willet. Pat lived for over 35 years in...
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Carolyn "Kitten" Perkins

Carolyn “Kitten” Perkins passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born on May 28, 1940 in New Orleans, LA to Kermit Wilder Perkins and Bertha Baudot Perkins. She is survived by her sister, Joan Marie Perkins; nephew, Billy Esquinance (Betty); great...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
an17.com

Margaret Miller Ryals

Margaret Miller Ryals, 87, of Bogalusa, Louisiana peacefully completed her life on June 5, 2022, a life she lived in faith and love for her family. Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home in Bogalusa with funeral services to follow at 2:00 P.M. Graveside services will follow at New Zion Cemetery in Tylertown, Mississippi.
BOGALUSA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
an17.com

Esther McCrary Feilden

Esther McCrary Feilden, beloved by many, age 91, of Covington, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 29, 2022. Esther was born on October 8, 1930 to Jewel and Emily McCrary of Atlanta, TX. She graduated from Martin Behrman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. After graduation, Esther...
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Brandon Dewitt Readlinger

It is with profound sorrow that the loving family of Brandon Dewitt Readlinger, born September 27, 1979, announces that he passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the age of 42. He lived, worked, and relaxed at his home on the river in Madisonville, Louisiana. Brandon is survived...
MADISONVILLE, LA
an17.com

TPSO: Search warrant yields three arrests in Ponchatoula

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of three individuals following a search warrant where a large quantity of methamphetamine, currency, and a stolen firearm was located. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on Friday June 3, 2022, Lt Corey Michelli and Dy. Jonathan Irwin arrived at a residence on...
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Toddler dies in Washington Parish crash on Sunday

FRANKLINTON---On Sunday morning, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of one-year-old Caisen Williams of Mount Hermon. The initial investigation revealed the crash...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy