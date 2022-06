A car and an SUV collided in a serious crash Monday evening in Townsend, Massachusetts, sending seven people to local hospitals. One of the drivers later died, officials said. The head-on collision took place about 5:35 p.m. on Main Street. All seven people involved — three in the car and four in the SUV — were hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

TOWNSEND, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO