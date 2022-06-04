ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

SS. Peter and Paul Church

Times News
 4 days ago

The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at SS. Peter and Paul Parish by Father Christopher M. Zelonis, assisted by Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm Jr., on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Daily Masses are on Mondays,...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Lehighton’s Second Saturday to have activities for families

An all-day experience promoting its downtown is on tap this Saturday in Lehighton. It’s all part of Lehighton’s Second Saturday, which features various activities for families to partake in. Visitors can start their day at the Lehighton Downtown Farmers Market, where from 9 a.m. to noon there will...
LEHIGHTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Downtown Bethlehem Introduces an All-New Day for Dads

BBQ-Themed Food, Drinks, and Games to fill the Historic District. Main Street & Broad Street | Historic Downtown Bethlehem. Bethlehem, PA – June, 2022 – The Downtown Bethlehem Association is excited to announce an all-new event for the Historic District. Celebrating dads and all the father figures in our community, the association has prepared a day of food and fun. From noon to 5:00 PM on Saturday, June 18th, ticket holders will walk to participating restaurants to grab samplings of their best bites and summer-fun drinks that you’d typically find at a backyard bbq. Various games will be hosted at shops and restaurants for guests to win prizes.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Family film event planned

The Fourth Friday Family Fun Flick, held outdoors at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Saylorsburg, is scheduled for June 24. The John Wayne film “The Cowboys,” will be the movie of the month. Bring your blankets/lawn chairs, snacks and beverages to watch this 1972 film. The plot:...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Times News

Jim Thorpe mayor holds kids meeting

Meeting after meeting, Jim Thorpe Mayor Michael Sofranko listens to what adults tell borough officials the kids want in terms of additional recreational opportunities. On Monday night, Sofranko went right to the source, inviting Jim Thorpe’s youth to give him their suggestions during a meeting in a Memorial Park pavilion.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

On this date: June 7, 2001

Marlin Zehner, a Lions Club member for over 30 years, was named a Melvin Jones Fellow on Wednesday at the West Penn Lions Club’s installation dinner held in the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Building, Normal Square. Zehner, son of a West Penn Lions charter member, has served as president and...
LehighValleyLive.com

Pet food supplier, pandemic aid give YMCA Nazareth branch $3.7M funding boost

The Greater Valley YMCA-Nazareth branch announced Tuesday it has secured $3.7 million in funding for its “For Community. For Generations” Capital Campaign project. Campaign Co-Chairman Blaine Phillips, who is CEO of Phillips Pet Food & Supplies, contributed $2.5 million. During a recent check presentation, he was joined by Sheryl Maher, chief marketing officer of the Lower Nazareth Township-based pet food company.
NAZARETH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ss#Mass#American
Times News

LVH-Carbon to open at 7 a.m. Wednesday

Lehigh Valley Health Network announced its newest facility, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Carbon will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The 100,587-square-foot campus on Blakeslee Drive in Lehighton is home to a full-service community hospital with access to exceptional emergency care, a 16-bed emergency room and a health center providing specialty services.
LEHIGHTON, PA
slhn.org

St. Luke’s: Now Hiring Warriors and Positive Role Models

Lauren Kiefer, 42 and raised in Allentown is a warrior and a positive role model for handling adversity. While changing careers, she was looking for a supportive employer that upheld the values she believed in, but she never imagined what life would bring when, in 2021, she applied for a position as the human resources director at St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Times News

Marian adds learning support program

When Michael Brennan was named the new Head of School at Marian Catholic High School, Hometown, in 2021, he brought with him not only a Pennsylvania principal’s certification, but a background in special education with over a decade of experience. Under his guidance, Marian has implemented the Aquinas Learning...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Free summer music series begins in Lansford

It was like the “Opry” came to Kennedy Park in Lansford on Sunday night. The Rehrig Brothers, who sing classic country music, performed in the first of a series of “Music In The Park” events, sponsored by Lansford Alive and Lansford Community Bank. Each Sunday night...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Lehighton Band to present first concert Thursday

The Lehighton Band will present its first concert under the stars on Thursday. It will take place at 8 p.m. in the Lehighton Park amphitheater, and will be the first of three concerts in the park. Under the direction of Bradly R. Cressley, the band will start the concert with...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

NCC offers massage clinic

As part of their curriculum, Northampton Community College massage therapy students are required to complete a hands-on practicum. What better way to fulfill that requirement than offering the public an opportunity to experience the luxury of a high-quality, therapeutic massage at a fraction of the price. Therapeutic massages include treating...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Farmers market vouchers to be available in Schuylkill

Farmers market vouchers will soon be available to eligible Schuylkill County older adults. There are several ways to receive the vouchers. Applicants may visit a county Senior Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning June 16 through July 7. Centers are located at Mahanoy City...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

State Sen. Browne concedes primary

Pennsylvania state Sen. Patrick Browne has conceded the primary election to his challenger Jarrett Coleman. Just 19 votes separated the two candidates vying to represent the Republican Party for the 16th state Senate District. According to unofficial election results for Lehigh County and certified results from Bucks County, Coleman led...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy