SS. Peter and Paul Church

BBQ-Themed Food, Drinks, and Games to fill the Historic District. Main Street & Broad Street | Historic Downtown Bethlehem. Bethlehem, PA – June, 2022 – The Downtown Bethlehem Association is excited to announce an all-new event for the Historic District. Celebrating dads and all the father figures in our community, the association has prepared a day of food and fun. From noon to 5:00 PM on Saturday, June 18th, ticket holders will walk to participating restaurants to grab samplings of their best bites and summer-fun drinks that you’d typically find at a backyard bbq. Various games will be hosted at shops and restaurants for guests to win prizes.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO