Mets may file complaint to MLB about 'rat urine' smell in visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium: Report

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

Prior to the start of the Mets’ show-me series against the powerful Dodgers, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that one player complained that the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium smelled like rat urine and the video room was “dingy.”

Now, Puma reports that the team may file a complaint with Major League Baseball.

Per Puma, the Mets “may” file a complaint due to the smell of rat urine on the visitor’s side, which the anonymous player said was “far below” MLB standards. How the team will document those conditions based on smell remains to be seen, but stay tuned.

