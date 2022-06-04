Calhoun Journal

June 4, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:00 am the Jacksonville (AL) Public Library invites teens and adults to participate in a free beachy magnet craft. Keep the summer vibes all year by creating your own set of magnets for those vacation memories. Ages 13 and up are welcome to participate. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE