Jacksonville, AL

Beachy Magnet Craft

Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

June 4, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:00 am the Jacksonville (AL) Public Library invites teens and adults to participate in a free beachy magnet craft. Keep the summer vibes all year by creating your own set of magnets for those vacation memories. Ages 13 and up are welcome to participate. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Calhoun Journal

Free Monday Movies at Noon

Anniston, AL – Each Monday at noon the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts a free movie event. Enjoy a feature movie every Monday at noon. Bring your lunch to enjoy or purchase popcorn and drink for .50 each. Movie titles are listed on the library’s calendar at publiclibrary.cc/events. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Mr. Larry Presents: An Ocean Commotion in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Friday, June 10, 2022 at 2:00 hmm visit the Jacksonville (AL) Public Library. Get ready for an ocean adventure… a magical voyage to explore the world of oceanography! This magical program is full of fun, silliness, and special puppet guests! No admittance to this program after 2:15pm or when the room reaches capacity. Please consider limiting the number of adults in your group so no children are turned away. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
Calhoun Journal

Todd Key’s JUGGLE-PALOOZA Come to Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Friday, June 17th, is Juggle-palooza at the Jacksonville (AL) Public Library. Come at 2:00pm for this fun and free event. Todd Key’s Flying Debris Extravaganza Juggle- Palooza! No admittance to this program after 2:15pm or when the room reaches capacity. Please consider limiting the number of adults in your group so no children are turned away. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Scrape Painting at Oxford Alabama Public Library

Oxford, AL – Come indulge your artistic talents on Friday, June 17, 2002 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. This event is by the Oxford Alabama Public Library. Register online for a fun scrape painting class! Participants will need to bring a canvas around 8×10 size. Everything else is provided for those that have registered. www.oxfordpl.org/srp.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Line Dancing with Ann Askew

Anniston, AL – Each Monday you can join the Carvery Community Center for Line Dancing. Line Dancing with Ann Askew from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm. Entry fee $2. For more information call the community center at 256-231-7630.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

70’s & 80’s Sitcom Hosted Trivia Night

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 6:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will hold a 70’s & 80’s Sitcom Trivia Night. Come answer questions and win prizes! (3 Punches) Doors open at 5:30. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Wild Ride in Oxford with 200’ Waterslide & Cookout

Oxford, AL – On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2pm Antioch Student Ministry will host a 200’ Waterslide & Cookout at 159 Heards Ln, Oxford, AL 36203. Students can join on Sunday for some outdoor wet fun! They will build their infamous 200’ waterslide and will grill burgers and hot dogs. Bring a bottle of Dawn liquid soap with you. It’s gonna be wild!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Christian Academy Benefit Concert

Alexandria, AL – On Sunday, June 12, 2022 Life Central Amp will host a benefit concert for Jacksonville Christian Academy. The consent starts at 6:30 pm. Come join them for a night of worship!! Jacksonville Christian Academy presents Tori Parris and JustCordell for a benefit concert at the Life Central Amp! They stated that they look forward to what God is going to do with this event. Tickets will not be sold, a love offering will be accepted at the event in support of JCA’s recovery from the fire.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Pro Rodeo

Oxford, AL – June 10th and 11th starting at 7:00pm at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. Come out and have some fun because this is going to be a big event! The Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association knows how to put on a rodeo. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. $15 adults 12 and under $10 5 and under […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

D & D at the Library

Anniston, AL – Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm will be a D&D Day at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Come join in at the Library for D & D Day! Make a Character sheet, crawl some dungeons, go on adventures, make some friends and eat pizza! All skill levels welcome! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

No Room for Error for Oxford's Choccolocco Monsters

Oxford, AL – Monsters commit five errors in first three innings, get run-ruled for second time in three games and no-hit for first time in franchise history. Just when it looked like the Choccolocco Monsters had taken a step forward, they went on the road to face a new opponent for the first time and took a step back.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Beatlads Concert at JSU

Jacksonville, AL – Beatlads, a Beatles tribute concert, to be held on June 10, 7:00 pm at the Stone Center. Admission is free for this concert. The Beatlads have been playing together since 2004. Not only do they perform the music of the Fab Four, they dress the parts and play period instruments made famous by the band such as Ringo’s Ludwig “Black Oyster Pearl” drums and Lennon and Harrison’s Gibson, Rickenbacker and Epiphone guitars. Even their amplification system is made up of the vintage Voxes that gave the Beatles their signature sound. The Beatlads’ repertoire includes nearly 60 songs and focuses on the Beatles’ 1962-1966 touring period. Fans can expect to hear classics such as “Across the Universe,” “Day Tripper,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Hard Day’s Night,” to name a few.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

JSU Marching Southerners to Observe 80th Anniversary of D-Day and Invite Fans to Join Them

Jacksonville, AL – The JSU public relations department has shared an open invitations for Marching Southern fans, Alumni, and family of members to join them on the trip to observe 80th anniversary of D-Day. On this day 78 years ago, 156,000 American, British and Canadian troops landed on the northern coast of France for a massive military assault that would change the course of World War II. As the world remembers D-Day today, Jacksonville State University’s Marching Southerners will begin signing up to participate in the 80th anniversary in France in 2024.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Author Meet and Greet in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Do you like to read? Have you ever been curious about the mind of the author? Monday, June 6th is a chance to speak to local authors and ask them about their process, perhaps how they got started, or even what is coming next! The Oxford Public Library is hosting this event at 2:00pm so come on out to meet some of your local authors. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sherry Blanton Presents : Gifts From the Gardeners

Anniston, AL – Tuesday, June 7, 2022 will be a gardening event at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. At 2:00pm join Sherry Blanton in looking at the results of their passion in the garden. There have been gardeners in all walks of life who have bequeathed us legacies from their time spent cultivating a garden. Working intimately with Nature inspired glorious images in prose, poetry, paintings, and activities in everyday lives. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Why Police Do What They Do

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department is looking to interact with community members interested in learning more about the job and the city the police serve. They are hosting a class titled “Why Police Do What They Do” presented by the Anniston Police Department Community Relations Unit. Space is limited for this class. If interested please Email Corp. McGraw at DMcGraw@annistonal.gov to reserve a spot. The class will be held at the Police Department, 174 West 13th Street Anniston, AL 36201. It will be held on June 10, 2022 from 8:30 am to 11:30 am.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Gattis Tops All-State

Alexandria, AL – Alexandria’s Rylee Gattis, who worked on her art during the COVID shutdown, became a prolific crocheter and ultimately a nearly unhittable pitcher, was named Class 5A Player and Pitcher of the Year, headlining the local picks on this year’s All-State Softball Team.
ALEXANDRIA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Pirate Movie-a-thon!

Jacksonville, AL – AHOY! Pirate Movie Marathon is on the horizon at the Jacksonville Public Library. Teens and Adults are welcome to come out on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. Come enjoy this free movie marathon on the Caribbean Sea!
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Ohatchee Youth Football Camp

Ohatchee, AL – On Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:30pm an Ohatchee Youth Football Camp for Ohatchee Elementary Students. This event is hosted by Ohatchee Youth Football. There will be a youth football camp with the the Ohatchee High School players and coaches. This is open to any OES student. It will be at the high school Thursday June 16th 4pm-730pm. Please report to the gym parking lot at 3:30pm. Shorts and t-shirts are the only thing required. No helmets or cleats are needed. This camp is free of charge. Water will be provided.
OHATCHEE, AL
