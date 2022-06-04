ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTIC News Talk 1080

Pedestrian killed in West Hartford

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMBp1_0g0QXZpi00

West Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - A man in West Hartford was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle on Friday.

According to police, the 61-year-old victim was walking along the intersection of Main Street and Farmington Avenue around 10:00 a.m. when he was hit.

The pedestrian and the 67-year-old female driver were transported to an area hospital where the man later died.

The driver's injuries were said to be minor.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Hartford Police.
Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Struck, Killed in West Hartford

Police have identified the man that was struck and killed in West Hartford Friday morning. Officials said 61-year-old Bob Oneal, of Hartford, was struck in the area of North Main Street and Farmington Avenue at about 10 a.m. The driver and the pedestrian were both taken to the hospital for...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Rollover crash closes road in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A rollover crash in Simsbury has shut down Bushy Hill Road Tuesday afternoon. The Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company said the road is closed between West Mary Lane and Fernwood Road. A pole and wires are down as a result of the crash. Officials said minor...
SIMSBURY, CT
fox5ny.com

Man arrested shortly after robbing gas station

A man with distinctive tattoos was arrested shortly after robbing a Connecticut gas station. The Connecticut State Police say it happened Monday in the town of Sharon. A panic alarm was sounded at the Citgo Gas Station on Route 7 just before 1 p.m. A male wearing all black had...
SHARON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes South Main Street in West Hartford

A crash has closed South Main Street in West Hartford on Tuesday morning. Police said South Main Street is closed between Boulevard and Park Road after a car crashed into a pole. At this time, authorities said the road is closed so Eversource can work on the pole. No serious...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
FOX 61

Arrest made in 2 arson incidents: New London police

NEW LONDON, Conn. — An arrest has been made in connection to two arson incidents, one of which was likely started with a Molotov cocktail, according to New London police. Ture Champion, 25, of Groton was arrested midday Tuesday in connection to a house fire and a car fire that happened right next door to each other within two weeks.
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Manchester man threatened mass shooting at CT community college

MANCHESTER — A local man was charged Monday after he threatened to shoot up Manchester Community College, police said. A caller notified Manchester Police on May 23 that Darius Burke, 27, had made the threats, and added that he said he would kill himself afterward, according to Lt. Ryan Shea.
Eyewitness News

Serious crash closes area in Groton

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash has shut down an area of Groton Monday afternoon. City of Groton police say the Clarence B. Sharp Highway is closed between Rainville Avenue and Meridian Street. Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
GROTON, CT
NewsTimes

Waterbury man charged in Friday night Danbury shooting

DANBURY — A Waterbury man is facing weapon, assault and other charges following Friday night’s shooting on Beaver Street. The shooting happened near the intersection of Beaver and Elm streets around 10:45 p.m., according to police, who said one person was transported to the hospital and a suspect was taken into custody.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Stabbing in Manchester

Manchester Police said they're investigating a stabbing on Wadsworth Street. The incident happened Tuesday night. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

2 people shot in New Haven late Monday night

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were shot late Monday night in New Haven. According to police, it happened between Elm Street and Edgewood Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Multiple evidence markers were spotted on the scene. Police said one person was confirmed to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Teen Charged In Shooting Death Of 15-Year-Old At Hamden Park

A teen suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Connecticut high school student killed while walking home from school. New Haven County resident Jenigh Ward, age 18, of Hamden, was arrested Monday, June 6 on multiple charges relating to the homicide of 15-year-old Elijah Gomez, according to Hamden Police.
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Shooting in Waterbury

Two people have injuries after a shooting that happened in the area of Hill Street and Hazel Street in Waterbury, police said. Officials said they received a report of shots fired at about 6:15 p.m. Responding officers found a 31-year-old man that sustained two gunshot wounds. He was taken to...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Three vehicle crash closes two lanes on I-91 south in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A three-vehicle crash occurred on I-91 Southbound on Wednesday morning. The crash happened between Exits 33 and 32, according to officials. The left two lanes are closed as a result. News 8’s Live Traffic Map will have more details on the incident as the situation progresses.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Two men attempt to break into East Lyme home: police

EAST LYME, Conn. — The East Lyme Police Department is asking for help finding two men who attempted to break into a home in East Lyme. On June 2, at around 2:46 p.m., a resident on Plants Dam Rd. contacted police stating two "suspicious" men were trying to enter the home.
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man killed in highway crash

State police say one person died and two others were injured in a weekend crash on Interstate 84 in Danbury. According to investigators, 77-year-old Mariano Canales-Hernandez was hit just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes near exit 4
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Feds: Hartford man indicted for shootout at memorial service

A federal grand jury has indicted a Hartford man on a gun charge, after investigators allege he returned fire during a shooting at a memorial gathering in April. Kejuan Williams, 29, was charged by the indictment on May 24 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Williams’ criminal history includes several felony convictions, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm under state and federal laws, according to the office.
HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy