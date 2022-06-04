Pedestrian killed in West Hartford

West Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - A man in West Hartford was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle on Friday.

According to police, the 61-year-old victim was walking along the intersection of Main Street and Farmington Avenue around 10:00 a.m. when he was hit.

The pedestrian and the 67-year-old female driver were transported to an area hospital where the man later died.

The driver's injuries were said to be minor.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Hartford Police.

