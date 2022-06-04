ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

I'm former law enforcement, now a teacher. I'm adamantly against arming teachers.

By Karin Zeitvogel, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEcxs_0g0QXYwz00

I was in 7th grade in southern Colorado during the Columbine massacre. At the time, my stepmother was the director of the Law Enforcement Academy here in Pueblo.

As a student, I experienced the drastic measures our school district began taking to ensure safety. We started having active shooter drills. Our dress code prohibited baggy clothing to inhibit bringing concealed weapons to school. Some schools required clear backpacks. Many stopped using lockers.

As the child of the Law Enforcement Academy director, I also had the opportunity to observe their training, and I watched as the active shooter response was being developed. The response was, and still is, to engage and neutralize.

A few years later, I enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a member of the security forces. There, I was trained as law enforcement — because that’s what we are. For one of our trainings, federal agents came to instruct us on active shooter response. We took that instruction and formulated a base response plan and ensured proper training for other personnel.

The plan was to immediately engage the threat. This was about 2007 and the data had long shown that an active shooter will simply keep killing until met with force. Law enforcement learned from Columbine in 1999 that time should not be wasted securing the area or wasted going room by room. The response is to move toward the gunfire. That is still the planned response for all law enforcement throughout the nation.

After my enlistment, which included a tour in Afghanistan, I was honorably discharged and went to work for the Federal Prisons. I spent over four years witnessing the result of a failed and biased system based on broken legislation, the result of the school-to-prison pipeline, and of an overall failure of our society. Note: I carried a firearm daily while active-duty Air Force. I did not carry on duty within the prison, but maintained weapon qualifications and would carry if posted on the perimeter or in a tower.

I left the Bureau of Prisons to use my GI Bill and became a 3rd grade teacher.

I am adamantly against arming teachers. Here's why.

1. In my professional experience, although “qualified,” about half of the individuals I’ve trained with should not be armed as they can barely hit a stationary paper target in ideal conditions. These are trained and experienced individuals who are still incredibly inaccurate. So the concern of a teacher missing their target and instead hitting another student is high.

2. Really? How many videos/instances are there of Law Enforcement officers being overpowered and ending up shot with their own gun? Yeah. I’m sure teachers will have more success with maintaining possession and security of their firearm while teaching.

3. Are we really going to have our teachers train to shoot their students? Because that’s what training would have to include. In NO situation should a teacher have to think about which of their students they might have to shoot, let alone make that a daily and constant thought as the 2.5-lb pistol on their hip won’t let them forget.

4. We’ve spent 20+ years trying every other option. We’ve locked doors. We’ve turned schools into prisons. We’ve militarized our police force. We’ve spent billions, if not trillions, training, preparing, securing, etc., and the data — no, the countless dead show this has not worked.

It’s time to get rid of the guns, not give guns to teachers.

Enough is enough.

Christopher Sutton, Pueblo West

Christopher Sutton is a USAF security forces veteran, former Federal Bureau of Prisons officer, has a bachelor's of science in education, and is a licensed educator in the Pueblo community.

Comments / 13

Glenn Dotter
3d ago

blame the gun. standard response. SECURE THE SCHOOLS FIRST AND FOREMOST! Columbine, Sandy Hook, and Uvalde were simply not secure. All school shooter simply walk right in.

Reply(5)
6
seemingly.lost
3d ago

You will never take the guns from everyone. All you will do is take guns from the law abiding citizen. We have millions of guns. At best you would only get a 3rd. The rest you mite not like how they are used in order to preserve freedom. Also I'd like to know what school you are working at so parents know you are teaching their kids that their rights don't matter.

Reply
3
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado’s ‘red flag’ law: Does it work in preventing gun violence?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the aftermath of yet another round of mass shootings across America, we're asking local leaders about the effectiveness of the 2019 extreme risk protection order passed by state lawmakers -- also nicknamed the "red flag" law. The law, which became effective in January 2020, allows relatives, household members and The post Colorado’s ‘red flag’ law: Does it work in preventing gun violence? appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Recent spike in firearm purchase denials according to CBI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little more than 3.5 million legal firearm purchases have taken place in the State of Colorado since the beginning of 2013, according to numbers from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations. However, during that same period, 76,900 firearm purchases were denied by the CBI Firearms InstaCheck Unit following a background check. The post 13 Investigates: Recent spike in firearm purchase denials according to CBI appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

A look at mass shootings in Colorado over the last 25 years

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group, defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter. According to the research group, more than 18,500 people have died so far in 2022. Last year, more than 19,400 people reportedly died. The post A look at mass shootings in Colorado over the last 25 years appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

President Biden nominates Pueblo Sheriff as Colorado U.S. Marshal

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet welcomed President Joe Biden’s nomination of Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor to serve as U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado. Taylor has served as Pueblo County Sheriff since 2007. He worked to implement a compliance auditing process within the Sheriff’s office and helped open […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Pueblo, CO
Education
City
Pueblo, CO
Columbine, CO
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Columbine, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
FOX21News.com

Randy Bishop sentencing hearing rescheduled

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man convicted for a litany of charges including child abuse, carjacking, strangulation, attempted murder, hit and run, and an assault on a police officer who was set to learn his sentence on Tuesday, will now have to wait until June 21. Randy Bishop’s...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
newmanu.edu

Social work graduate Alice Miles fuels fire

For 2022 social work graduate Alice Miles, walking the stage at the Newman University commencement ceremony was well worth traveling 500 miles from Colorado Springs. “I’ve spent the last several years with all of these amazing people, so of course I’m gonna walk with them,” Miles said with a smile. “I’ve had the unique opportunity to meet them and grow with them, and this is that moment to celebrate.”
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Bureau Of Prisons#The U S Air Force
cpr.org

Lawsuit calls on Colorado Springs to move April elections to November to address racial disparities

The city of Colorado Springs is facing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in local elections. The Citizens Project, Colorado Latinos Vote, League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region and the Black/Latino Leadership Coalition filed the June 1 suit on the grounds that "the timing of Colorado Springs' elections for city council and Mayor massively disadvantages Hispanic and Black residents."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

The Gazette endorses candidate for El Paso County Sheriff

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Gazette encouraged primary voters to nominate Undersheriff Joe Roybal to run as sheriff in a statemen released early morning. “Primary voters concerned about crime would be wise to follow suit and nominate Roybal,” said the Gazette. The Gazette stated that voters throughout the state cannot take chances in public […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso County Approves Fireworks, With One Big Exception

Fireworks this Fourth of July as El Paso County Commissioners have approved the sale and use of fireworks. https://unsplash.com/photos/U8OYfPBceWE?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. https://unsplash.com/photos/U8OYfPBceWE?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. However, that comes with one big compromise: no flying fireworks allowed. NON-AERIAL FIREWORKS. https://unsplash.com/photos/rkji9hajIeM?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. https://unsplash.com/photos/rkji9hajIeM?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. Sparklers. Black Cats. Smoke Bombs. Black Snakes (the lamest part of any homemade fireworks display)
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

It’s 9 p.m.: Are your doors locked?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is hoping the community will join in their efforts for a new safety campaign. CSPD is launching its “9PM Routine,” which is a nightly reminder for people to make sure everything is locked up and not at more risk for attention from criminals.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Education
KRDO News Channel 13

Man barricades himself following a domestic disturbance, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man barricaded himself following a domestic disturbance in southeast Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police received a report of a physical domestic disturbance in the 4500 block of Fountain Springs Grove which led a man barricading himself inside a bathroom, just after 9 a.m. Police found a probable cause to arrest The post Man barricades himself following a domestic disturbance, police say appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Pair of Pueblo Dems Hope to Fill Term-limited Esgar’s Shoes

The term-limited Colorado House Majority Leader, Rep. Daneya Esgar (D-Pueblo), is leaving some big shoes to fill at the Capitol. In Pueblo, a pair of experienced Democrats, Tisha Mauro and Jason Muñoz, will be competing in the June 28 primary to challenge Republican Jonathan Ambler for Esgar’s seat.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Mom mourns 18-year-old daughter after “accidental” shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New court documents reveal that 18-year-old Malaya Leary died in late May after a man told police he accidentally pulled the trigger and didn't mean to end her life. Malaya's mother, April Leary, is now begging the community to remember Malaya for how she lived, not for how she died. The post Mom mourns 18-year-old daughter after “accidental” shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Top stories on the Daily Record website from May 29-June 5

The following are the top stories from the Daily Record’s website from May 29 to June 5. The website garnered 91,976 page views for the week. Raccoon kills eaglet in Front Range bald eagle nest that’s livestreamed via webcam. 1.6k visitors. 4,306 page views. Cañon City Police Department...
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Coroner identifies woman in homicide investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner have identified the woman killed in the homicide investigation in Pueblo. On Tuesday, May 31, Pueblo police were called to a residence in the 3000 block of N. Elizabeth after they received a call to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, police found a woman The post Coroner identifies woman in homicide investigation in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

123 New COVID Cases Reported in the San Luis Valley

Three counties in the San Luis Valley are currently at Level Medium according to the CDC: Alamosa County, Conejos County, and Rio Grande County. This is a reflection of a sustained increase in COVID-19 across all SLV counties, and more counties may move to this level. There have been 123 new cases reported in the SLV during the past week. With this increase, if you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

2K+
Followers
836
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy