I'm former law enforcement, now a teacher. I'm adamantly against arming teachers.

I was in 7th grade in southern Colorado during the Columbine massacre. At the time, my stepmother was the director of the Law Enforcement Academy here in Pueblo.

As a student, I experienced the drastic measures our school district began taking to ensure safety. We started having active shooter drills. Our dress code prohibited baggy clothing to inhibit bringing concealed weapons to school. Some schools required clear backpacks. Many stopped using lockers.

As the child of the Law Enforcement Academy director, I also had the opportunity to observe their training, and I watched as the active shooter response was being developed. The response was, and still is, to engage and neutralize.

A few years later, I enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a member of the security forces. There, I was trained as law enforcement — because that’s what we are. For one of our trainings, federal agents came to instruct us on active shooter response. We took that instruction and formulated a base response plan and ensured proper training for other personnel.

The plan was to immediately engage the threat. This was about 2007 and the data had long shown that an active shooter will simply keep killing until met with force. Law enforcement learned from Columbine in 1999 that time should not be wasted securing the area or wasted going room by room. The response is to move toward the gunfire. That is still the planned response for all law enforcement throughout the nation.

After my enlistment, which included a tour in Afghanistan, I was honorably discharged and went to work for the Federal Prisons. I spent over four years witnessing the result of a failed and biased system based on broken legislation, the result of the school-to-prison pipeline, and of an overall failure of our society. Note: I carried a firearm daily while active-duty Air Force. I did not carry on duty within the prison, but maintained weapon qualifications and would carry if posted on the perimeter or in a tower.

I left the Bureau of Prisons to use my GI Bill and became a 3rd grade teacher.

I am adamantly against arming teachers. Here's why.

1. In my professional experience, although “qualified,” about half of the individuals I’ve trained with should not be armed as they can barely hit a stationary paper target in ideal conditions. These are trained and experienced individuals who are still incredibly inaccurate. So the concern of a teacher missing their target and instead hitting another student is high.

2. Really? How many videos/instances are there of Law Enforcement officers being overpowered and ending up shot with their own gun? Yeah. I’m sure teachers will have more success with maintaining possession and security of their firearm while teaching.

3. Are we really going to have our teachers train to shoot their students? Because that’s what training would have to include. In NO situation should a teacher have to think about which of their students they might have to shoot, let alone make that a daily and constant thought as the 2.5-lb pistol on their hip won’t let them forget.

4. We’ve spent 20+ years trying every other option. We’ve locked doors. We’ve turned schools into prisons. We’ve militarized our police force. We’ve spent billions, if not trillions, training, preparing, securing, etc., and the data — no, the countless dead show this has not worked.

It’s time to get rid of the guns, not give guns to teachers.

Enough is enough.

Christopher Sutton, Pueblo West

Christopher Sutton is a USAF security forces veteran, former Federal Bureau of Prisons officer, has a bachelor's of science in education, and is a licensed educator in the Pueblo community.