ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

District 10 baseball, softball teams learn PIAA schedule for Monday; McDowell's season ends

By Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago

The first round of the PIAA baseball and softball tournaments is set for Monday, and District 10 has five baseball and six softball teams ready to compete.

The PIAA gave teams on top of the bracket the option to host first-round games on Monday if their fields met certain requirements, such as having enough parking and controlling the gate with ticket sales, among others.

Corry was the only D-10 team to take advantage of the offer as the Beavers will host Deer Lakes at 4 p.m. Monday in a Class 3A softball game.

The other five softball games involving D-10 teams are at neutral sites. Villa Maria takes on Burrell in a Class 4A game at Penn State Behrend at 3 p.m., while Allegheny College and DuBois will host the other four games.

The doubleheader at Allegheny includes Saegertown against Elk County Catholic at 1 p.m. in a Class 1A game and Reynolds against Laurel at 3 p.m. in 2A action.

Class 3A, 2A, 1A softball: Corry, Frisina shut down Harbor Creek in District 10 Class 3A title game

We want to make our Villa sisters proud: Villa Maria takes D-10 Class 4A softball title

There will be three games at the DuBois softball complex, including two games involving D-10 teams. Harbor Creek plays Karns City at 1 p.m. in Class 3A softball and Franklin plays Clearfield at 5 p.m. in Class 4A.

The five baseball teams left in D-10 will compete over three sites, including doubleheaders at Mercyhurst University and Slippery Rock University. Franklin is the only team to leave D-10 as the Knights will play South Park at 1 p.m. at Seneca Valley High School in Class 3A baseball.

Class 4A baseball: Cathedral Prep overcomes shaky start to win 22nd District 10 baseball title

Baseball, Class 3A, 2A, 1A: Fairview beats Franklin in dramatic District 10 Class 3A baseball final

The doubleheader at Mercyhurst begins with Cathedral Prep against Laurel Highlands at 2 p.m. in a Class 4A game before Fairview battles Hopewell at 4:30 p.m. in Class 3A.

The Slippery Rock University doubleheader features Saegertown against Eden Christian in a Class 1A game at 2 p.m. followed by West Middlesex and Neshannock in a 2A game at 4:30 p.m.

On Campus: Keystone's 2 Division I basketball recruits sign; North East, Harbor Creek, Northwestern have signing ceremonies

McDowell's baseball season ends

EBENSBURG — Altoona's Evan Alwine struck out 10 and tossed a no-hitter as the Mountain Lions ended McDowell's season with a 2-0 win in a PIAA Class 6A baseball subregional on Thursday at Central Cambria High School.

Altoona (15-7) moves on to the PIAA first round, while McDowell closed the season at 15-6.

McDowell marathon: After 6 hours, 3 rain delays and a 40-mile venue move, McDowell falls in PIAA softball

The Trojans struggled to get anything going at the plate throughout the afternoon in a game played in steady rain. Louisville recruit Dan Snyder walked twice, while two Trojans reached on an error and one reached on a dropped third strike, but McDowell couldn't find a clutch hit to get on the scoreboard.

Snyder nearly matched Alwine pitch for pitch as he struck out five and allowed just two runs on four hits. It was just one mistake, however, that cost the Trojans. Lucas Muffie hammered an 0-2 pitch for a two-out, two-run home run to give the Lions all the offense they needed to secure the win.

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: District 10 baseball, softball teams learn PIAA schedule for Monday; McDowell's season ends

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

First round scores from state softball’s opening round

Below are scores and recaps for central Pennsylvania high school softball teams as the state tournament begins Monday afternoon. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site. GAME RECAPSDuBois Central Catholic 4, Greensburg Central 2Emma Suplizio’s three-run home run in the fifth lifted DuBois Central […]
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, PA
City
Hopewell, PA
City
Altoona, PA
City
Villa Maria, PA
City
Corry, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
City
Fairview, PA
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mike Holden to leave WPXI for job closer to family in Cleveland

Popular WPXI-TV news reporter Mike Holden announced Tuesday morning on social media he will be leaving Pittsburgh this month to take a television news reporting job closer to his native home in Cleveland. “Personal News: June 24th marks my last day reporting here at WPXI,” Holden wrote in his post....
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Road closure scheduled for railroad work in Erie

A section of Route 5 (East 12th Street) in the City of Erie will be closed to through traffic on June 20 due to railroad work. CSX Transportation will be fixing the railroad crossing near the intersection of East 12th Street and Downing Avenue. A detour will be posted using Franklin Avenue, East Lake Road […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
WFMJ.com

PennDOT announces plans for route 18 road improvement project for Hermitage

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the City of Hermitage are inviting the public to view online plans for a project to provide a secondary access road to Hermitage Elementary School on Route 18. The project's goal is to improve traffic flow and safety at the school buildings. It...
butlerradio.com

BHS Primary Care Brings On New Doctor

The Butler Health System is welcoming a new physician to their staff. Dr. Jessica Peek joined BHS Primary Care earlier this month. She is seeing patients at the North Main Street facility in Butler. Dr. Peek graduated from DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tennessee. She completed a residency in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piaa#Baseball Teams#Mercyhurst University#Beavers#Penn State Behrend#Allegheny College#Corry Frisina Shut#Slippery Rock University
YourErie

Two people injured in ATV rollover in Corry

Two people are injured following an ATV rollover in Corry on June 3. Calls for the accident went around 8 p.m. in the 13000 block of Ridge Road. According to reports on scene, STAT MedEvac was called to fly one person to the hospital. One of the victims was reportedly not wearing a helmet. There […]
CORRY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Storming Crab Celebrates Grand Opening of Erie Location

Storming Crab celebrated the grand opening of its Erie location with a ribbon cutting Thursday. It is located at 7791 Peach St. in Summit Township where the former Steak 'n Shake was. The family-friendly restaurant offers a traditional Cajun food experience. This is the 25th location for Storming Crab. Two...
ERIE, PA
washingtonlatest.com

Diehl Automotive Group adds Chevy, Toyota and Kia dealerships

Diehl Automotive Group of Butler, Pa., added three dealerships in two recent transactions, including its first Kia store. Diehl Automotive, with stores in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio, acquired Chevrolet, Toyota and Kia stores in Hermitage, Pa., from Matthew Taylor, owner of Taylor Auto Group. Hermitage is north of Pittsburgh, near the Ohio border.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
nyspnews.com

Orchard Park woman arrested for DWI

On May 31, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Eleanor L. Thomas., 68, of Buffalo, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Chestnut Ridge Road in the town of Boston. During the interview, Thomas was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Thomas had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Thomas had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Thomas was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
BOSTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Pioneer Schools superintendent put on administrative leave

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pioneer Central Schools announced Friday its superintendent has been put on administrative leave. The Pioneer Board of Education reportedly placed Superintendent Ben Halsey on administrative leave, effective Friday. The Board said it would not comment further at this time, out of respect to the confidentiality of the district’s employees and ongoing […]
YORKSHIRE, NY
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy