District 10 baseball, softball teams learn PIAA schedule for Monday; McDowell's season ends

The first round of the PIAA baseball and softball tournaments is set for Monday, and District 10 has five baseball and six softball teams ready to compete.

The PIAA gave teams on top of the bracket the option to host first-round games on Monday if their fields met certain requirements, such as having enough parking and controlling the gate with ticket sales, among others.

Corry was the only D-10 team to take advantage of the offer as the Beavers will host Deer Lakes at 4 p.m. Monday in a Class 3A softball game.

The other five softball games involving D-10 teams are at neutral sites. Villa Maria takes on Burrell in a Class 4A game at Penn State Behrend at 3 p.m., while Allegheny College and DuBois will host the other four games.

The doubleheader at Allegheny includes Saegertown against Elk County Catholic at 1 p.m. in a Class 1A game and Reynolds against Laurel at 3 p.m. in 2A action.

There will be three games at the DuBois softball complex, including two games involving D-10 teams. Harbor Creek plays Karns City at 1 p.m. in Class 3A softball and Franklin plays Clearfield at 5 p.m. in Class 4A.

The five baseball teams left in D-10 will compete over three sites, including doubleheaders at Mercyhurst University and Slippery Rock University. Franklin is the only team to leave D-10 as the Knights will play South Park at 1 p.m. at Seneca Valley High School in Class 3A baseball.

The doubleheader at Mercyhurst begins with Cathedral Prep against Laurel Highlands at 2 p.m. in a Class 4A game before Fairview battles Hopewell at 4:30 p.m. in Class 3A.

The Slippery Rock University doubleheader features Saegertown against Eden Christian in a Class 1A game at 2 p.m. followed by West Middlesex and Neshannock in a 2A game at 4:30 p.m.

McDowell's baseball season ends

EBENSBURG — Altoona's Evan Alwine struck out 10 and tossed a no-hitter as the Mountain Lions ended McDowell's season with a 2-0 win in a PIAA Class 6A baseball subregional on Thursday at Central Cambria High School.

Altoona (15-7) moves on to the PIAA first round, while McDowell closed the season at 15-6.

The Trojans struggled to get anything going at the plate throughout the afternoon in a game played in steady rain. Louisville recruit Dan Snyder walked twice, while two Trojans reached on an error and one reached on a dropped third strike, but McDowell couldn't find a clutch hit to get on the scoreboard.

Snyder nearly matched Alwine pitch for pitch as he struck out five and allowed just two runs on four hits. It was just one mistake, however, that cost the Trojans. Lucas Muffie hammered an 0-2 pitch for a two-out, two-run home run to give the Lions all the offense they needed to secure the win.

