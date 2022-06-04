Tropical system drenches Fort Myers region with relentless (not record) rain

The sun wasn't shining in this part of the Sunshine State on Friday.

Instead, it pretty much rained all day and all night in various forms — from light drizzles to heavy downpours and to what felt like the occasional wind-blown band from a tropical disturbance that never got strong enough to develop into a Tropical Storm and earn a name.

Needless to say it was a a pretty miserable day in these parts and yes, only three days into the official 2022 hurricane season (June 1 to Nov 30).

Tropical cyclone: Tropical storm warnings remain in effect although the system has deteriorated

Hurricane supplies: Florida sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies: New items added to the 2022 list

And while it may have felt "Biblical" at times, no historical rainfall amounts were recorded for June 3, 2022 according to National Weather Service data.

Here is the breakdown and some historical perspective:

Rain (in inches) recorded at Page Field in Fort Myers Friday: 4.13 inches

4.13 inches Record for June 3: 5.29 inches (1968)

5.29 inches (1968) How much rain on June 3 last year?: 0.18 inches

0.18 inches How much rain fell overall in June of 2021: 11.58 inches, including 4.77 inches on June 2

Did you know?

The most amount of rain to fall on a single day in June at Page Field in Fort Myers was 6.64 inches on June 17, 1959.

Note to our print readers:

The tropical system that impacted the region occurred during peak delivery hours. Routes out of Fort Myers and Naples will be running late this morning. The storm has caused roads to flood, wash out and certain areas to become undeliverable. Many call boxes for gated community entrances are down, meaning carriers can not access these areas. Those that can receive a paper will receive a paper. Those who cannot be accessed will have delivery with their Sunday paper. We expect those that can receive deliveries to have their products by 9:30 am.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Tropical system drenches Fort Myers region with relentless (not record) rain