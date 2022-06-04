ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Tropical system drenches Fort Myers region with relentless (not record) rain

By Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago

The sun wasn't shining in this part of the Sunshine State on Friday.

Instead, it pretty much rained all day and all night in various forms — from light drizzles to heavy downpours and to what felt like the occasional wind-blown band from a tropical disturbance that never got strong enough to develop into a Tropical Storm and earn a name.

Needless to say it was a a pretty miserable day in these parts and yes, only three days into the official 2022 hurricane season (June 1 to Nov 30).

Tropical cyclone: Tropical storm warnings remain in effect although the system has deteriorated

Hurricane supplies: Florida sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies: New items added to the 2022 list

And while it may have felt "Biblical" at times, no historical rainfall amounts were recorded for June 3, 2022 according to National Weather Service data.

Here is the breakdown and some historical perspective:

  • Rain (in inches) recorded at Page Field in Fort Myers Friday: 4.13 inches
  • Record for June 3: 5.29 inches (1968)
  • How much rain on June 3 last year?: 0.18 inches
  • How much rain fell overall in June of 2021: 11.58 inches, including 4.77 inches on June 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgMQg_0g0QXSed00

Did you know?

The most amount of rain to fall on a single day in June at Page Field in Fort Myers was 6.64 inches on June 17, 1959.

Note to our print readers:

The tropical system that impacted the region occurred during peak delivery hours. Routes out of Fort Myers and Naples will be running late this morning.  The storm has caused roads to flood, wash out and certain areas to become undeliverable.  Many call boxes for gated community entrances are down, meaning carriers can not access these areas.  Those that can receive a paper will receive a paper. Those who cannot be accessed will have delivery with their Sunday paper.  We expect those that can receive deliveries to have their products by 9:30 am.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Tropical system drenches Fort Myers region with relentless (not record) rain

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

The big wet nothing: Much-hyped weather event left Palm Beach County soggy but unbruised

It really did look like the makings of a tropical storm, the meteorologist said. Robert Molleda gathered at a National Weather Service office in Miami with a team of weather experts and a soon-depleted box of doughnuts Thursday, intent on tracking the storm. It had weakened from Hurricane Agatha to the meeker-sounding Potential Tropical Cyclone One after hitting Mexico, but showed signs of regaining strength as it approached South Florida.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Storm causes localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida

Whereas Potential Tropical System One continues pushing by way of the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida’s starting to see the outcomes. Sanibel Island observed fixed rainfall from the storm all by means of the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of fixed rainfall and winds did protect of us away from the seashore.
WINKNEWS.com

Locked-up boat ramp frustrating Cape Coral residents

A boat ramp locked up with a chain is frustrating for people who want to get out on the water. Cape Coral neighbors near NW 25th Ave said they have no place to get their boats in or out of the water. The city said usage of the ramp is...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical system to make landfall Saturday Morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical disturbance over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will bring some rain to a portion of the Suncoast through Saturday morning. The 2 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center says that the disturbance was located 175 miles SW of Ft. Myers. On the forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County home floods from rain from storm system

The Akyuz family woke up on Saturday to half a foot of water in their home. While Southwest Florida was mostly spared by Potential Tropical System One, they were not so lucky. Water crept up to the foot of their beds in their home located in Collier County, west of US-41, adjacent to Naples Manor.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Tampa could see a tropical system while The Panhandle gets sunny weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of Hurricane season might form today. The system is attempting to organize and it’s possible we see TD1 or Tropical Storm Alex today. However, shear is already pushing the convection down to the south and east of the main vortex. This could lead […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Cyclone#National Weather Service
WFLA

Tropical rain starts today, lasts into Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rain will spread north into the Tampa Bay area today. This is moisture pushed all the way from the center of the tropical wave currently near the Yucatan Peninsula. As of the 11am update, the National Hurricane Center continues to call this Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 because it has not yet […]
ENVIRONMENT
swfloridadailynews.com

Tropical weather closures and cancellations

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Here’s a look at closures and cancellations across Southwest Florida due to tropical weather. J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island will be closed at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and will remain closed until further notice. Crazy Dingo Brewing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WINKNEWS.com

Converting a busy Fort Myers road into a two-direction roadway

Early Monday morning, work will be done to make a busy road a two-direction roadway. Crews will begin converting Seaboard St. and Second St. into a two-way roadway. Sunday night there were signs telling people when they can expect to see the construction begin. The construction will be done in three phases throughout June.
FORT MYERS, FL
kolomkobir.com

Visit the islands near Fort Myers in Florida

When you get rid of the omnipresent Disney and the very funny Florida man stereotypes that plague the Sunshine State, you might see the far southeastern tip of America for what it is: a subtropical to tropical paradise. Here, you’ll find 1,350 miles of blissful coastline, a sparkling ecosystem teeming with nature not found anywhere else in the United States, and a melting pot (not all grey-headed) of the Thalassophile family brimming with salt life.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers ranks No. 4 among most overvalued U.S. rental markets for April

Renters in Fort Myers were paying an 18% premium on rent in April, making it the fourth most overvalued rental market in the U.S., according to data provided by researchers at Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama. Using past leasing data from Zillow’s Observed Rent Index, renters in the market should have been paying an average of $1,755 per month but were actually paying an average of $2,073 per month in April. The Miami-Fort Lauderdale market was ranked the most overvalued rental market with a premium of 22%, followed by Sierra Vista, Arizona and the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton market.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral land sells for $4.2 million, duplex community planned

A swath of land in Cape Coral, north of Pine Island Road and west of Del Prado Boulevard, just changed hands. A development of 76 duplexes is being planned for the land, which is surrounded by single-family homes. Duplexes Park Resort LLC paid $4.2 million on June 1 for the...
The News-Press

The News-Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy