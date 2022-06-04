ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy shoots Houma 18-year-old; State Police investigating

By The Courier and Daily Comet
 4 days ago

A Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputy shot and wounded an 18-year-old man Friday night in Houma. Authorities said the injuries were not life-threatening.

State Police said they are investigating at the Sheriff's Office's request.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of drug-related activity about 11 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Grace Street, Troop C said in a news release Saturday. As deputies arrived, the teen aproached the door with a firearm in his hand.

In a separate incident: Suspected gang members arrested in Houma-area drug investigation, police say

A deputy gave commands for the teen to drop the firearm, but he pointed the gun toward the deputy, who fired his service weapon, striking the man, State Police said. An ambulance took the teen to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

"The deputies were uninjured and no other injuries were reported during the incident," Troop C said in the release.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency, and the Houma Police Department assisted with processing the scene.

Further information will be released as it becomes available, Troop C said.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Deputy shoots Houma 18-year-old; State Police investigating

InGodITrust
3d ago

That's always the case when it comes to a young man getting shot by the police, then to make matter worst it's always being investigated by another agency that don't really give a darn, man these people are something, ya'll better talk to your kids and young adults if you would like to see them live a long prosperous life, these police out here with the mentality of kill first then make up a story afterward when it comes to young men in the streets....NoMoTalk!!

