Myrtle Beach, SC

GMC Weekend - June 4, 2022

By Simon Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An overnight death investigation in Robeson County,...

Suspected Marion bank robber arrested in Florence

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A man suspected of robbing a bank in Marion has been arrested in Florence. Emmanual Jermaine Godbold, 37, was arrested by the Florence Police Department after being the alleged person who robbed the TD Bank in Marion on Tuesday. Godbold is currently being held at...
MARION, SC
Escapee located near Lumber River

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon that a man who escaped a confinement facility in Robeson County Sunday was located near the Lumber River. Correctional staff and law enforcement officers had been looking for James Nicholas Jacobs, 31, who escaped Sunday night from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Jacobs was discovered missing just after 8 p.m.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Suspect in Marion bank robbery wanted, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Marion are searching for the suspect in a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery. According to the Marion Police Department, at approximately 1:20 p.m. a black male walked into TD Bank, on N. Main St., and presented a teller a note demanding money. The man then...
MARION, SC
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
Feds working with Pee Dee, Grand Strand police to help fight violence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — U.S. Attorney of District of South Carolina Corey Ellis held a special meeting Tuesday at the Florence County Public Library with local and state police regarding violent crimes in the community. In the past four days, there have been 18 shootings in the area ,...
FLORENCE, SC
Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: June 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s sheetrock, valued at $200. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher Adam Crenshaw. ROCKINGHAM — At 6:47 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has sent out a search for 39-year-old Tamara Jenice Clark. Clark is five feet and six inches tall and is 250 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on Wednesday, June 1, around 5:00 a.m. in the...
WILMINGTON, NC
East Rockingham fire continues to smoke

ROCKINGHAM — Fire officials aren’t sure what — or who — started the fire at the former J.P. Stevens plant late Monday night. East Rockingham Fire Chief Bill Bayless said the fire appears to have started in the back part of a building that was being used for storage. According to Bayless, there was no electricity where the fire started, so it’s believed it was set.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
24-year-old killed in Florence shooting, coroner says

Editor’s note: This story has been updated as officials have not released the victim’s sex at this time. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have begun a homicide investigation after authorities found a 24-year-old shot to death Sunday night. Nicaree Ashonn Wilson of Florence died in the shooting, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von […]
FLORENCE, SC
Deputies: Four injured in Georgetown Co. shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said four people were injured in a shooting in Georgetown County Sunday night. Authorities said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the Andrews area. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Lesley said four people were treated...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Man charged with murder after woman found burned in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found burned Tuesday in Robeson County, according to officials. Cedric Locklear, 36, of Rowland, is also charged with concealing/failing to report a death, and altering/destroying and burning of personal property, according to deputies. Deputies were told a woman who […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Charges Upgraded In Old River Road Shooting Following Death Of 8-Year-Old

Charles Montgomery Allen, age 40, of 3106 North Old River Road, Florence, SC was arrested on May 28, 2022 by deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with one count of Murder (S.C. Code Ann. 16-3-10), one count of Attempted Murder (S.C. Code Ann. 16-3-029), Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime (S.C. Code Ann. 16-23-490) and four counts of Discharging a Firearm Into a Vehicle (While Occupied) (S.C. Code Ann. 16-23-440(B)). See FCSO Booking Website for additional information.
FLORENCE, SC
1 injured after shooting at Horry County bar

Editor’s note: The police report for the incident noted that a victim had been shot and cut by glass. However, their name, address, height, weight, race, age and other identifying factors were redacted. Authorities later told News13 that the “victim” that was shot was the building, not a person. One person was injured by glass. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

