GMC Weekend - June 4, 2022

Charles Montgomery Allen, age 40, of 3106 North Old River Road, Florence, SC was arrested on May 28, 2022 by deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with one count of Murder (S.C. Code Ann. 16-3-10), one count of Attempted Murder (S.C. Code Ann. 16-3-029), Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime (S.C. Code Ann. 16-23-490) and four counts of Discharging a Firearm Into a Vehicle (While Occupied) (S.C. Code Ann. 16-23-440(B)). See FCSO Booking Website for additional information.
