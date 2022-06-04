GMC Weekend - June 4, 2022

ROCKINGHAM — Fire officials aren’t sure what — or who — started the fire at the former J.P. Stevens plant late Monday night. East Rockingham Fire Chief Bill Bayless said the fire appears to have started in the back part of a building that was being used for storage. According to Bayless, there was no electricity where the fire started, so it’s believed it was set.

ROCKINGHAM, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO