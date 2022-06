TOPEKA (WIBW) -- No one’s jumped into the pool at Billard Park for a long time, but no one needed to rally support for a possible new, smaller pool there. Neighbors called off a planned Sunday evening rally at 6pm. Organizers cited a need to give Shawnee County Parks and Recreation time to provide some answers and new information on the pool and park’s future after Parks and Rec surveyed residents living near the park and in the area.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO