Maryland State

As Demand Rises, Maryland’s Popular State Park System Continues to Grow

By WTOP News
 4 days ago

By Kate Ryan

Maryland’s popular state parks were once again packed with visitors over Memorial Day weekend — and this year, two additional parks were operating in the system.

Cypress Branch State Park in Kent County and Bohemia River State Park in Cecil County opened in April.

But even with the additional capacity of the new parks, there were cases where visitors were turned away once parking lots filled up throughout the weekend that kicked off the summer travel season.

Maryland State Park Superintendent Nita Settina told WTOP the state “is continuously working to open new state parks.”

This year, lawmakers in Annapolis passed the Maryland Great Outdoors Act , designed to work toward the goal of providing more access to nature.

Maryland House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke was among the lawmakers who sponsored the bill in the House.

“It is the largest single investment in our state parks in state history,” he told WTOP, adding that the legislation will devote $150 million to building new parks, assisting with upkeep of current parks and adding park ranger positions.

“It’s going to take time to build the new parks we need — which will help reduce overcrowding — but we’re on the right path,” said Luedtke.

Luedtke said an analysis of increasing demand for park access showed a particular interest in central Maryland, around bodies of water.

“They want to picnic, they want to swim, they want to be near water, so that’s driving a lot of the overcrowding,” he said.

According to Luedtke, part of the goal of the legislation “is to expand access and to make sure that our parks can really live up to that mission of being a place where every Marylander can spend time and enjoy the outdoors.”

Luedtke, a Democrat, famously posts about his trips to Maryland parks on social media , and he’s not alone. Republican Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford has worked to promote the state’s park system, and has stated his goal is to visit each of the parks.

“My number now is 64 or 65 state parks that I’ve visited. The lieutenant governor may actually be ahead of me now,” Luedtke said. “It’s exciting to have somebody of his stature as supportive of the parks as he is.”

Settina advises visitors to be aware that on summer weekends, when good weather is in the forecast, they can expect parks — especially those on the water like Sandy Point State Park on the Chesapeake Bay — to fill up fast.

Park officials provide updates throughout the day on social media on platforms like Twitter .

To avoid being turned away, head for the parks early in the day, Settina said. If you can visit on a weekday, give that a try.

Settina also suggested carpooling, if possible. If you are in a large group in several different cars, make sure you enter the park at the same time.

There have been times when parties of park visitors would arrive with a grill, only to find that the other members of their group — those with the charcoal — had been turned away, she said.

Luedtke and Settina were asked if they have favorite spots in the state park system. Luedtke said he’s especially fond of Patuxent River State Park. Settina said she loves all the state parks, calling them special. Each one finds a way to grab her attention.

“I’m a little bit partial to the mountains, personally, and the old growth hemlock forests at Swallow Falls State Park,” Settina said. “It’s really hard to choose one.”

As part of Maryland Matters’ content sharing agreement with WTOP Radio, we feature this article from Kate Ryan. Click here for the WTOP News website.

The post As Demand Rises, Maryland's Popular State Park System Continues to Grow appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR Secretary’s Message – June 2022

June is Great Outdoors Month and we hope to see you out enjoying Maryland’s natural spaces, including our vast system of state parks and forests, and of course the state’s world-renowned waterways.  This is peak season for one of Maryland’s favorite pastimes, fishing, from the cold streams and rivers of Western Maryland to the Atlantic surf. If you want […]
MARYLAND STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

Why Wylder Tilghman Island Is the Perfect Destination for Your Next Eastern Shore Adventure

Wylder Hotel Tilghman Island is located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, just 20 minutes from St. Michaels in Talbot County. Today’s stylish Wylder has a storied past, beginning in 1898, when the Harrison family built a boarding house for anglers and hunters to escape the city. The vintage hotel expanded over the years, and began attracting celebrities and dignitaries. Guests would take the ferry from the western shore to commune with nature and socialize. The major draw was joining a fishing charter, and afterward, feasting on Chesapeake Bay crabs while sharing fish-tales with fellow lodgers. This under-the-radar destination was hosted by four generations of Harrison’s until the family sold the property.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
DCist

A Dozen Day Trips To Escape D.C. This Summer

“Summertime and the livin’ is easy” …if you know how to escape the sweltering city at a moment’s notice, that is. This summer, take advantage of the District’s location — just an hour-ish drive east to fantastic public beaches and waterways (thank you, Chesapeake Bay) and about an hour in the other direction to the rolling foothills of Shenandoah National Park — and treat each day like a mini-vacation.
TRAVEL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Highest-earning cities in Maryland

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA, those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than in rural settings. Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
Bay Journal

Lawsuit seeks to halt large development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

The dispute over a proposed massive development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is back in court. Eleven Talbot County residents and a nonprofit group formed by one of them have sued the Maryland Department of the Environment. They accuse the agency of violating state law by letting construction proceed at the Lakeside development in Trappe after the county planning commission withdrew its approval.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
kolomkobir.com

Chesapeake Bay lobster population hits 30-year low

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Pandora. News, press releases and letters to the editor: [email protected]. The blue crab, the Chesapeake Bay’s most valuable catch and a closely watched proxy for the health of its underwater ecosystem, is now less abundant than at any time since scientists began tracking the species regularly in 1990.
MARYLAND STATE
chestertownspy.org

COVID-19 June 7, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. The community level in Kent County is HIGH, and the Dorchester County community level is...
KENT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

DNR Plans To Restore Brook Trout Population In Anne Arundel

SEVERN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been approved by the Maryland Department of the Environment to restore a tributary stream of the Severn River in Anne Arundel County. The tributary being restored, the Jabez Branch, is somewhat of an oddity in Maryland’s Coastal Plain...
SEVERN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fleet Week Returns As In-Person Event This September

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is set to return this September, bringing tall ships and thousands of sailors and Marines to the Inner Harbor. Visitors will be able to tour vessels from the United States, British and Canadian navies, as well as ships from the US Coast Guard, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and Army Corps of Engineers. It’s official, Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is returning with a weeks worth of flights, fleets and festivals…September 7-13. pic.twitter.com/21LyB28o6W — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) June 7, 2022 The Danmark, a training ship run by the Danish Maritime Authority, will also be...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Construction is expected to begin this month on a nearly $80 million senior living community that will be part of the 113-acre master planned mixed-use development Villages of White Marsh. Called Monarch White Marsh and offering the continuum of care on a rental basis, the highly-amenitized community that is centrally located in Baltimore County will be connected to a … Continue reading "Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community" The post Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lowest-earning counties in Maryland

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

House Speaker Pelosi To Visit Tugboat Named For Her Father At Fire Museum of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit the Fire Museum of Maryland next week to see the effort to restore the fireboat “Tommy,” named for her father, former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. After nearly six decades in service, the boat was decommissioned in 2015, and after years being stored at stored at Tradepoint Altantic/Sparrows Point, the vessel was transported to the museum in Lutherville last month. Through her charitable foundation, Pelosi has supported the project to restore the boat. At a press conference scheduled Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m., she’s expected to urge her friends, family and the public to join in the preservation campaign. Once the boat is fully restored, visitors will be able to step aboard, tour the wheelhouse and learn about the importance of marine firefighting for port cities like Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Channelocity

Most expensive Baltimore neighborhoods--do you own a home here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Baltimore, Maryland is a city rich in history. "Baltimore was established in 1729 and named for the Irish barony of Baltimore (seat of the Calvert family, proprietors of the colony of Maryland). It was created as a port for shipping tobacco and grain, and soon local waterways were being harnessed for flour milling."
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

