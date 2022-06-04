Lake Travis wins Game 2 of regional baseball series; coach Mike Rogers reaches milestone

After Lake Travis baseball coach Mike Rogers earned the 800th victory of his storied career, he was already looking forward to reaching No. 801.

Rogers posed in front of a banner congratulating him for that milestone. He announced this would be the final year of a career that has spanned 41 years, the last nine at Lake Travis.

For at least a night, though, he savored a 7-2 victory over San Antonio Reagan in the second game of a best-of-three series Friday at Concordia University Texas. With the Region IV championship series squared at one game apiece, the winner Saturday night at Northeast Sports Park in San Antonio will qualify for the UIL state tournament next week at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Lake Travis fans gathered behind the dugout and cheered as Rogers posed for photographs. Janet Rogers, his wife of 43 years, found her way to the field and kissed her husband.

"I still love the game, but it's time to step away and be a paw-paw and do other things," said Rogers, 65.

While Lake Travis was silent offensively in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Reagan in San Antonio, the Cavaliers found their groove Friday. Sparked by a two-run single by Cole Johnson, they collected five hits in a four-run third inning that broke a scoreless deadlock.

Lake Travis scored three more in the fourth. Pitcher Kaeden Kent drove in two runs in the inning, and Ethan Calder brought a run in with a suicide squeeze bunt.

Kent's biggest contribution, though, came on the mound. After giving up two runs in a rocky fourth inning, he was replaced by O.J. Gonzalez. But when Gonzalez struggled to find the strike zone, Kent was reinserted to pitch with one out in the fifth.

Kent kept the Rattlers off the scoreboard in the final three innings to secure the victory. After retiring the side in order in the seventh, Kent was modest about his contributions to the victory.

"My team has my back when it comes to the RBIs, and I do my job on the mound," he said.

Among the players who had Kent's back were twins Daniel and David Ripple. Batting eighth and ninth in the order, they accounted for four of Lake Travis' 10 hits and four of the team's seven runs.

Reagan scored its two runs in the fourth on consecutive hits by Brennan Greer, Luke Sasser and Andrew Ermis. Reagan loaded the bases with only one out in the fifth, but Kent retired the next two batters to keep the Rattlers from scoring.

Rogers explained why he removed Kent from the mound in the fourth but brought him back with one out in the fifth. Although Kent had some tough moments early, he finished strong after given a second chance.

"That's what he does," Rogers said. "He's a competitor. We took him out, and it really upset him. Then he came back with a vengeance."

During a quiet moment after the game, Rogers reflected on his decision to retire. He took a deep breath and held back some tears before talking about his long career.

"I've had great players over the years, and great players make great coaches," Rogers said.

