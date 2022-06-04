ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Lake Travis wins Game 2 of regional baseball series; coach Mike Rogers reaches milestone

By Rick Cantu, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KH525_0g0QVJSO00

After Lake Travis baseball coach Mike Rogers earned the 800th victory of his storied career, he was already looking forward to reaching No. 801.

Rogers posed in front of a banner congratulating him for that milestone. He announced this would be the final year of a career that has spanned 41 years, the last nine at Lake Travis.

For at least a night, though, he savored a 7-2 victory over San Antonio Reagan in the second game of a best-of-three series Friday at Concordia University Texas. With the Region IV championship series squared at one game apiece, the winner Saturday night at Northeast Sports Park in San Antonio will qualify for the UIL state tournament next week at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

More: San Antonio Reagan outlasts Lake Travis as pitchers excel in regional baseball

Lake Travis fans gathered behind the dugout and cheered as Rogers posed for photographs. Janet Rogers, his wife of 43 years, found her way to the field and kissed her husband.

"I still love the game, but it's time to step away and be a paw-paw and do other things," said Rogers, 65.

While Lake Travis was silent offensively in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Reagan in San Antonio, the Cavaliers found their groove Friday. Sparked by a two-run single by Cole Johnson, they collected five hits in a four-run third inning that broke a scoreless deadlock.

Lake Travis scored three more in the fourth. Pitcher Kaeden Kent drove in two runs in the inning, and Ethan Calder brought a run in with a suicide squeeze bunt.

Kent's biggest contribution, though, came on the mound. After giving up two runs in a rocky fourth inning, he was replaced by O.J. Gonzalez. But when Gonzalez struggled to find the strike zone, Kent was reinserted to pitch with one out in the fifth.

More: As son of an MLB stalwart, Lake Travis shortstop Kaeden Kent leads area's top 6A team

Kent kept the Rattlers off the scoreboard in the final three innings to secure the victory. After retiring the side in order in the seventh, Kent was modest about his contributions to the victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38hFql_0g0QVJSO00

"My team has my back when it comes to the RBIs, and I do my job on the mound," he said.

Among the players who had Kent's back were twins Daniel and David Ripple. Batting eighth and ninth in the order, they accounted for four of Lake Travis' 10 hits and four of the team's seven runs.

Reagan scored its two runs in the fourth on consecutive hits by Brennan Greer, Luke Sasser and Andrew Ermis. Reagan loaded the bases with only one out in the fifth, but Kent retired the next two batters to keep the Rattlers from scoring.

Rogers explained why he removed Kent from the mound in the fourth but brought him back with one out in the fifth. Although Kent had some tough moments early, he finished strong after given a second chance.

"That's what he does," Rogers said. "He's a competitor. We took him out, and it really upset him. Then he came back with a vengeance."

During a quiet moment after the game, Rogers reflected on his decision to retire. He took a deep breath and held back some tears before talking about his long career.

"I've had great players over the years, and great players make great coaches," Rogers said.

Baseball, softball online

The deciding game of the Lake Travis-San Antonio Reagan baseball series and the Georgetown softball team's Class 5A state championship game against Lake Creek ended too late for this edition. To read all about those games, go to statesman.com/sports .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lake Travis wins Game 2 of regional baseball series; coach Mike Rogers reaches milestone

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Texas baseball gets early start times vs. ECU in super regional

This coming weekend, head coach David Pierce and No. 9 Texas baseball will get a tough test in facing the No. 8 East Carolina Pirates in the first-ever Greenville Super Regional. Texas gets this super regional matchup against ECU out of the American Athletic Conference following a clean sweep of the four-seed Air Force Falcons and two-seed Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last weekend in the Austin Regional.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lake Creek, TX
County
Travis County, TX
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Austin, TX
Travis County, TX
Sports
KSAT 12

Clemens High School grad overcomes disease and loss

SAN ANTONIO – Devin Bosch is number six in his class. He got into seven prestigious universities, including schools like Pepperdine and the University of Texas, but has decided to go to Boston University to study medicine and physical therapy. Devin has been able to do all of this...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Concordia University#Cavaliers
US105

Why a Central Texas Lake May Be Causing ‘Swimmer’s Itch’

A TikTok video of a woman claiming she got a skin rash after paddle boarding in a Central Texas lake has gone viral, making many people wonder if the water is safe. In the video, user Reagan Caussey (@doublerighttwix) shows the rash, which is all over her body, and mentions how uncomfortable she is while warning others to be careful. She says the rash appeared after her trip to Lady Bird Lake in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
KSAT 12

Today’s gas prices in San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices in Texas and around the country continue to climb as commuters feel the squeeze in their wallet. A report from KSAT shows prices surged 33 cents a gallon in just the past week, hitting a new record high of $4.50. That’s nearly $2 more per gallon than one year ago.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Double A’s BBQ opens first location on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Are you looking for some great barbecue on the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy