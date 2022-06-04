ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Nease's Rheinhardt Harrison breaks four-minute mile, 16th U.S. high school runner to achieve feat

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
Rheinhardt Harrison achieved his long-awaited magical mile.

His reward: membership in one of the most exclusive clubs in American athletics.

The Nease High School senior broke the four-minute mile on Friday night at the Golden South Series, held at Eagle Stadium in Tarpon Springs.

Harrison broke the finish line in a winning time of 3:59.33, becoming the 16th American high schooler ever to surmount the famous barrier originally overcome by Roger Bannister in 1954.

He becomes the first Florida high schooler ever to beat four minutes at the distance, the 16th on record in U.S. history and the first to achieve the feat on Florida soil. Harrison accomplished the time against a field consisting entirely of high schoolers, crossing nearly 12 seconds clear of runner-up Brayden Seymour of Oviedo Hagerty.

The first high school student ever to achieve the four-minute mile was future Olympian Jim Ryun, who ran 3:59.0 on June 5, 1964. Of the 16 high schoolers to achieve four minutes, four have done so within the past week: Colin Sahlman of Newbury Park (Calif.) at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., and both Gary Martin of Archbishop Wood (Pa.) and Connor Burns of Southern Boone (Mo.) at the Festival of Miles in St. Louis.

For Harrison, the feat is an achievement years in the making. An age group record-breaker since elementary school, he came especially close to the four-minute mile in 2020, when he ran 4:01.34 at the Music City Distance Carnival to set the national sophomore record in Nashville, Tenn.

He's repeatedly neared the milestone since, including February's 4:01.15 indoors at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., and has run in the 4:05 range or lower six times in competition.

The victory caps a high school career to rank with the best ever in Florida track and field. Harrison won three consecutive Florida High School Athletic Association championships in cross country for Class 4A, setting the state's 5-kilometer record last fall.

The Oregon signee also earned three individual track and field championships, winning the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs in 2021 and dominating the 800 for the Class 4A title last month. His top time in the 800 this year, 1:48.05, ranks second in the nation to Cade Flatt of Marshall County (Ky.).

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

