Wright State baseball drops NCAA regional opener

The Wright State baseball program erased an early five-run deficit, but No. 4 Virginia Tech finished on the winning side of a 15-9 contest in the opening round of the NCAA Blacksburg Regional on Friday night at English Field.

Dover graduate Alec Sayre went 2-for-4 at the plate with a walk and two RBIs for Wright State.

Wright State finished with 13 hits but stranded 12 runners on base. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech lived up to its hype offensively with 15 runs on 19 hits, including seven for extra bases.