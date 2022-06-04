ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Wright State baseball drops NCAA regional opener

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
The Wright State baseball program erased an early five-run deficit, but No. 4 Virginia Tech finished on the winning side of a 15-9 contest in the opening round of the NCAA Blacksburg Regional on Friday night at English Field.

Dover graduate Alec Sayre went 2-for-4 at the plate with a walk and two RBIs for Wright State.

Wright State finished with 13 hits but stranded 12 runners on base. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech lived up to its hype offensively with 15 runs on 19 hits, including seven for extra bases.

