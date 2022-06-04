ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Tropical system drenches Naples region with relentless (not record) rain

By Mark H. Bickel, Naples Daily News
 4 days ago

The sun wasn't shining in this part of the Sunshine State on Friday.

Instead, it pretty much rained all day and all night in various forms — from light drizzles to heavy downpours and to what felt like the occasional wind-blown band from a tropical disturbance that never got strong enough to develop into a Tropical Storm and earn a name.

Tracking the tropics: Tropical storm warnings remain in effect although the system has deteriorated

Hurricane sales tax holiday: Florida sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies: New items added to the 2022 list

Needless to say it was a a pretty miserable day in these parts and yes, only three days into the official 2022 hurricane season (June 1 to Nov 30).

And while it may have felt "Biblical" at times, no historical rainfall amounts were recorded for June 3, 2022 according to National Weather Service data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLM5v_0g0QVCHJ00

Here is the breakdown and some historical perspective:

  • Rain (in inches) recorded at the Naples Airport on Friday: 3.04 inches
  • Record for June 3: 6.49 inches in 1977
  • How much rain on June 3 last year?: Trace amount
  • How much rain fell overall in June of 2021: 9.92 inches

Did you know?

The most amount of rain to fall on a single day in June at the Naples Airport was 8.97 inches on June 14, 1947.

Note to our print readers:

The tropical system that impacted the region occurred during peak delivery hours. Routes out of Fort Myers and Naples will be running late this morning.  The storm has caused roads to flood, wash out and certain areas to become undeliverable.  Many call boxes for gated community entrances are down, meaning carriers can not access these areas.  Those that can receive a paper will receive a paper. Those who cannot be accessed will have delivery with their Sunday paper.  We expect those that can receive deliveries to have their products by 9:30 am.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Tropical system drenches Naples region with relentless (not record) rain

