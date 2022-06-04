ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Racine teen arrested for OWI, leading police on a chase

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NyOa1_0g0QTjHa00

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said two people were arrested Friday night after leading police on a chase, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Officials said a 16-year-old Racine boy was driving near N. Emmertsen Road and Spring Street around 11:17 p.m. when Mount Pleasant officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle took off and attempted to flee from the officers.

Mount Pleasant police said officers chased the vehicle and during the pursuit, one of the occupants bailed from the car and ran off but the driver kept driving. The driver ignored signals to stop and other road signs, and was driving without headlights on.

Mount Pleasant police later terminated the pursuit "in the interest of public safety." However, a short time later, Caledonia police saw the suspect's vehicle and pursued it onto a dead-end street.

When the vehicle came to a stop, another occupant got out of the vehicle and ran off. The driver and one passenger remained in the vehicle and were taken into custody. Officials said neither of the suspects who ran off have been located.

The driver was identified as a 16-year-old Racine boy, whose name is being withheld due to his age, and the passenger was a 13-year-old girl.

Mount Pleasant police said they discovered the 16-year-old had taken the vehicle from his mother without permission. Police conducted an OWI investigation and determined the teen was impaired. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation before being transported to the Juvenile Detention Facility.

Officials said Racine County Human Services were also contacted.

Police have recommended several charges for the teen to the Racine County District Attorney's Office, including Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Endangering Safety 1 st Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent, Operating While Intoxicated 1 st with a passenger under 16 years of age in the vehicle and multiple traffic citations.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 3

SandraAnn
4d ago

Put the kid in jail. why baby these kids because of there age so what. He could have killed all the kids in the car plus more on the same road. Juvenile detention? Please! A thirteen year girl Please her too. Let the parents pick them up from jail. Isn't there a curfew started for the little darlings.

Reply
5
Susan Marie
3d ago

Lots of questions…. Where did the 16 y/o get the alcohol? Did the mother know her vehicle was gone before this happened? What happened to the supposed curfew? The only good that came from this was nobody was hurt!

Reply
2
Related
nbc15.com

Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side

NBC15s Mike Jacques sat down with Steve Stricker ahead of the American Family Insurance Championship. Gas prices are up. So is an interest in bikes. Businesses say sticker shock at the pump may be driving up demand for alternative options, like biking. Two Sun Prairie High School graduates celebrate trades...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man's street racing killed 2, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - It’s not just rising gun violence taking lives in Milwaukee. One woman wants to bring attention to the deadly impact of reckless driving. In August 2021, a crash near 76th and Silver Spring Drive changed Sandra Jefferson's life in the blink of an eye. "My daughter was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man accused, firing shots near elementary school

RACINE, Wis. - A 29-year-old Racine man is accused of firing a handgun a short distance from an elementary school. The accused is Zachary Nelson – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Discharge firearm in school zone. Second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Negligent handling of a weapon. Disorderly conduct.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Racine, WI
City
Mount Pleasant, WI
County
Racine County, WI
Racine, WI
Crime & Safety
Mount Pleasant, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wgtd.org

Racine Woman and Kids Face Charges for Threatening Fast Food Workers

(WGTD)---A Racine woman and three teenagers allegedly caused such a ruckus at the McDonald’s on Douglas Ave. in Caledonia Monday night that an employee had to lock herself into a back office to stay safe. According to a criminal complaint, trouble began when 32-year-old Ariel Graves refused to move...
RACINE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Fleeing suspect drives wrong way, causes multiple-vehicle crash that left 7 injured in Waukegan

A suspect was arrested after he drove the wrong way on the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan, causing a five-vehicle crash that sent seven people to area hospitals. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 7:15 p.m. Sunday to the Amstutz Expressway near Grand Avenue in Waukegan for a report of a vehicle […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy