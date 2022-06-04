ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are three reasons to see Milwaukee Repertory Theater's 'Murder on the Orient Express'

By Jim Higgins, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

Here are three reasons to see Milwaukee Repertory Theater's new production of "Murder on the Orient Express":

  • Luciana Stecconi's spectacular scenic design, which puts revolving train cars on the Quadracci Powerhouse stage. Only the Rep has the resources around here to do something like this.
  • Steven Rattazzi's star turn as Hercule Poirot, the stout little Belgian (not French!) detective with the fancy mustache (who captivated the millennial sitting next to me, even though she's never touched an Agatha Christie novel).
  • The summing up at the end, when Poirot gathers everyone in a train car to explain in detail what happened and who did it. Director Annika Boras and cast bring this scene to the level of music, with the other characters popping in and out of Poirot's recitation with their brief notes of flashback.

MORE: Glamorous 'Murder on the Orient Express' hurtles toward opening night at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Set in 1934, "Murder on the Orient Express" puts us in the famous train hurtling westward from Istanbul, its first-class compartment full of passengers. A mountain snowstorm brings them temporarily to a halt. The next morning, slimeball American businessman Ratchett (Jonathan Wainwright) is found stabbed to death. Poirot, a fellow passenger, answers the plea of his friend Bouc (Gregory Linington) to solve the crime.

Ken Ludwig's adaptation, which streamlines Christie's novel, stresses the comedy. The cast obliges with broad, sometimes over-the-top performances, such as Park Krausen's Greta Ohlsson, an extremely high-strung Swedish missionary; and Will Mobley's Hector McQueen, the victim's nebbishy assistant. Apart from the murder itself, and the brutal crime in the past that set events here in motion, this "Murder on the Orient Express" is a lot like "Scooby-Doo" for grownups — which suggests how many tropes that cartoon franchise took from Christie.

I'm no aristocrat, but I found myself drawn to both Barbara Robertson's Princess Dragomiroff, an emigre Russian who fled the Bolsheviks, and Diana Coates' Countess Andrenyi, a Hungarian beauty who's conveniently also a doctor. Even within the broad types of this script, both suggested some depth of character. Coates and Rattazzi also have a brief flirtation scene that's sweetly played.

The 1930s setting allows designer Mieka van der Ploeg to go period-wild with costumes, including the spiffy uniform of conductor Michel (Adam Poss).

If you enjoy settling down with an old-fashioned glamorous murder-mystery movie, or even a cheeky send-up like "Knives Out," this "Murder on the Orient Express" could be your ticket.

Contact Jim Higgins at jim.higgins@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @jhiggy.

If you go

Milwaukee Repertory Theater performs "Murder on the Orient Express" through July 1 at the Quadracci Powerhouse, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, visit milwaukeerep.com or call (414) 224-9490.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are three reasons to see Milwaukee Repertory Theater's 'Murder on the Orient Express'

