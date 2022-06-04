ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira and Gerard Piqué Break Up After 11 Years Together

By Jess Cohen
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With Son. Shakira and Gerard Piqué have called timeout on their relationship. After 11 years together, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and the soccer player have announced their split. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they said in a...

Related
wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
CELEBRITIES
Financial World

Shakira cheated by Pique for a 20-year old blonde girl?

Between Shakira and Gerard Piqué, love would seem over! According to a podcast of El Periodico, Shakira would have discovered the cheat of the Barcelona defender with a twenty-year-old blonde girl. After the betrayal, the Colombian pop star would have decided to close the story, which has lasted for 12 years.
MUSIC
ohmymag.co.uk

Spanish media claims Gerard Piqué has been caught cheating on Shakira

World-famous singer Shakira has delivered many unforgettable hits during her career, her joyous personality is always reflected in her songs. Her professional life is booming with success but is her personal life the same as well? Apparently not as it seems Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are having trouble in their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Shakira Proves Her TikTok Dance Skills on ‘Fallon’

Shakira stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss her new gig as a judge on NBC series Dancing with Myself and took the opportunity to show off her TikTok dance skills. In a segment titled “Watch It Once TikTok Challenge,” Shakira proved she is the queen of rhythm.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

