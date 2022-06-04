ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

These parades, railroad work and these I-5 repairs will slow Whatcom drivers this week

By Robert Mittendorf
 4 days ago

Parades in Bellingham and Lynden will disrupt traffic for several hours this weekend, and other road work will delay drivers elsewhere around Whatcom County and farther south into next week.

▪ In Bellingham, the Whatcom Youth Pride parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, from the corner of Halleck Street and Cornwall Avenue, heads south on Cornwall to Flora Street, turns west to Commercial Street, turns north past the library and City Hall, angles north on Young Street and turns east on Halleck to the high school, where a festival is scheduled until 2 p.m.

▪ In Lynden, the Farmers Day Parade is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4, along Front Street from Third to 10th streets.

▪ Highway 9 will be closed overnight at South Pass Road in Everson as BNSF Railway works on the crossing starting at 8 p.m. Friday, June 3.

BNSF Railway has scheduled a “full rehabilitation” of the crossing located on Highway 9 between South Pass Road and West Columbia Street in Everson through 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Detour signs will be in place, and traffic-control officers will direct travelers and freight traffic as well as pedestrians and bicyclists around the work zone, WSDOT said.

Next week

▪ Eastbound and westbound traffic on Pole Road (SR 544) from the roundabout at Guide Meridian (SR 539) to Hannegan Road in Lynden will alternate through a single lane for utility work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, June 6, through Wednesday, June 8.

▪ Both northbound I-5 on-ramps at Bakerview Road will be closed to allow crews to install new luminaires and finish striping work from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8.

Continuing projects

Artist Point clearing began last week , but an opening date could be several weeks away because of heavy snow, WSDOT officials said.

▪ Marine Drive work continues north of Bellingham with lane closure delays of up to 20 minutes between Alderwood and Locust avenues for the next several weeks. Detour signs are in place.

▪ Expect delays through summer on the North Cascades Highway (Highway 20) from Sedro-Woolley and Newhalem this summer as flood-damage repairs continue.

▪ WSDOT crews will be working on I-5 during weekends all summer long in Seattle.

Work to replace bumpy expansion joints on southbound I-5 began May 20 and plans call for lane closures to start south of I-90, which means drivers will be able to continue south on I-5 or use the “collector/distributor.”

▪ If you’re heading to Canada, officials urge travelers to check border wait times . Early morning hours have less congestion. Travelers should have their ArriveCAN receipt ; passport or travel documents, proof of vaccination; and identification for everyone in the vehicle.

IN THIS ARTICLE
