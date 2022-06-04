ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham man arrested for violating a restraining order. Here’s why it’s a felony charge

By Robert Mittendorf
 4 days ago

A Bellingham man was being held in the Whatcom County Jail following his arrest on suspicion of charges that include violating a restraining order, assault, felony harassment, unlawful imprisonment and burglary.

Andre Marcel Siftsoff, 23, was being held in lieu of $35,000 bond on two charges of violating a domestic violence protection order and other charges, according to jail and arrest records.

Siftsoff was arrested Wednesday, June 1, after an earlier incident at an apartment in the 900 block of Mahogany Avenue where he assaulted two women and held them and a third woman against their will and threatened to shoot them, said Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

Murphy said Siftsoff has been convicted twice of violating a court order and that made the third arrest a felony charge, Murphy said.

Whatcom County court records show that Siftsoff also has several previous convictions, including felony harassment.

His arrest this week stems from a May 22 incident where he is suspected of forcing three people to stay in the Mahogany Avenue apartment and assaulting two of them.

“Siftsoff shoved Victim 1 onto the couch and forcibly kept her on the couch, preventing her from standing up,” Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

“He also assaulted Victim 2 by grabbing her by the hair and dragging her from the bedroom to the living room. Siftsoff also prevented Victim 3 from leaving and forced her to sit on the couch with Victim 1 and Victim 2. After leaving the apartment, Siftsoff, contacted another witness and told that witness he was planning to return to the apartment with a gun to kill Victim 1, Victim 2 and Victim 3,” Murphy said.

On Wednesday, police learned that Siftsoff had returned to the apartment, Murphy said.

Officers saw him inside, knocked on the door, and Siftsoff eventually surrendered, she said.

Support available

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, these local resources provide free and confidential support:

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime, 360-312-2015.

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services, 360-715-1563.

▪ WWU CASAS, 360-650-3700.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center 360-734-4616.

#Domestic Violence#Bellingham#Restraining Order#Police#Violent Crime#The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham, WA
