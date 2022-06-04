ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is what sent this Whatcom elementary school into lockdown Friday

By Julie Shirley
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

Custer Elementary briefly went into a full lockdown just after noon Friday, June 3, after a suspicious vehicle was reported near the building, according to the school’s Facebook page.

The Ferndale Police Department searched the building at 7660 Custer School Road and surrounding area and students and staff returned to normal operations, the school reported at 12:25 p.m.

“The Ferndale School District is grateful for the quick response by Ferndale Police Department as we worked diligently and collaboratively to ensure threats are fully investigated and resolved. Together, this partnership continues to keep our students, staff, and communities safe. We are proud of our students for reporting suspicious behavior,” the social media post stated.

The school day resumed as normal with Fridays being early release days for kindergarten through fifth-grade students at elementary schools in the Ferndale School District.

An unidentified youth was arrested May 28 by Blaine Police for the threats made against the Blaine Schools that forced a lockdown of the main campus on May 25.

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

