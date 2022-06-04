This is what sent this Whatcom elementary school into lockdown Friday

Custer Elementary briefly went into a full lockdown just after noon Friday, June 3, after a suspicious vehicle was reported near the building, according to the school’s Facebook page.

The Ferndale Police Department searched the building at 7660 Custer School Road and surrounding area and students and staff returned to normal operations, the school reported at 12:25 p.m.

“The Ferndale School District is grateful for the quick response by Ferndale Police Department as we worked diligently and collaboratively to ensure threats are fully investigated and resolved. Together, this partnership continues to keep our students, staff, and communities safe. We are proud of our students for reporting suspicious behavior,” the social media post stated.

The school day resumed as normal with Fridays being early release days for kindergarten through fifth-grade students at elementary schools in the Ferndale School District.

An unidentified youth was arrested May 28 by Blaine Police for the threats made against the Blaine Schools that forced a lockdown of the main campus on May 25.