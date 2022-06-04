ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police respond to apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10eBGr_0g0QSbFz00
WPXI State Police WPXI State Police (Pennsylvania State Police)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County on Friday, according to a release from police.

Police said Fayette County 911 received a call reporting a male had been shot at 79 Atlas Road at approximately 3 p.m.

Troopers responded to the scene and located the victim, Brian Coll. According to police, Coll had multiple gunshot wounds.

Coll was taken to Uniontown Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

After talking to witnesses on the scene, police said the shooter was identified as Craig Rishel. Rishel fled the scene prior to the arrival of troopers.

Rishel was located after the shooting in his vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the investigation showed that Rishel was angry with Coll, who was in a relationship with Rishel’s ex-wife.

Police said that Rishel went to Coll’s place of work, where he located Coll in the parking lot and attempted to enter the business where Rishel’s wife also worked. He was unable to enter the business and subsequently left the scene.

The police release said that Rishel was located with two firearms, and multiple handwritten notes explaining his actions.

Pittsburghers react to plan to increase police presence on East Carson Street

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

RADIO SPOT ●
4d ago

My Nephew Told Me That He Wanted To Be A Trooper, Then He Said, The Way Things Are Now, He Didn't Think So.....Troopers Do It.

Reply(1)
4
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stealing money and guns from Westmoreland County home

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars and guns from a home.Investigators said on 21-year-old Tyrus Martin's first trip to the home in Derry Township on May 29, he initially took the money, but they said he came back later to grab the guns."Was able to pry open a window, went into a bedroom and was able to take an envelope, a bag that had a large sum of money in it," trooper Stephen Limani said."It was $65,000 that was allegedly stolen," he added.Investigators say...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Washington County father facing charges after baby found not breathing, later died at hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County father is facing homicide charges after his baby was found not breathing in his home and later died at the hospital. According to the criminal complaint, Peters Township police responded to 148 Pleasantview Drive for a report of an infant not breathing on May 23. The baby was unresponsive, lying on the floor and his skin had a bluish hue. He gasped for air once before he appeared to stop breathing again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Pennsylvania State Police#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Uniontown Hospital#Cox Media Group
WFMJ.com

Police: Three teen girls victims of indecent assault at Mercer County Career Center

State Police in Mercer County say a 17-year-old Greenville boy has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the indecent assault of three teen girls at a vocational school. A news release issued by police does not name the suspect or the alleged victims involved in the alleged incident...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio helicopter crash kills woman, leaves husband in critical condition

Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was […]
DAYTON, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bedford County toddler's death ruled homicide, stepmother charged in death

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office has ruled the death of a 3-year-old Bedford County toddler who died May 29 as a homicide due to asphyxiation. The examiner’s office said Travis W. Young died at 4 p.m. at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh about 18 hours after he was taken by ambulance to UPMC in Bedford, where he was initially treated May 28 for choking on baby wipes.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested in connection with Homewood shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested on Tuesday after a fatal shooting in Homewood, according to Pittsburgh police. Police arrested 19-year-old Khatrell Haynes-Morgan in connection with the shooting. According to the criminal complaint, Pittsburgh police were dispatched to the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Brushton Avenue for a ShotSpotter...
explore venango

One Dead, Twelve Injured in Van Crash

INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed and twelve were injured after a 70-year-old woman suffered a medical episode and crashed the van she was driving in Indiana County on Monday. According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:53 a.m. on Monday, June 6, when...
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.
GREENVILLE, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Emergency crews respond to fire at garage in Derry Borough

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a garage in Derry Borough on Tuesday evening. According to Westmoreland County 911, multiple units were called to a working fire in the 200 block of West 2nd Street at 8:20 p.m. The building is an old auto...
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
111K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy