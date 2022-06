ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A 73-year-old woman is facing eviction from her apartment home in Abbeville. Beatrice Demouchet of Abbeville has lived at the Live Oak Manor apartments for 18 years. She has until Wednesday (06/08) to renew her new lease or get out. Demouchet says she is refusing to sign because signing would mean agreeing to a […]

1 DAY AGO