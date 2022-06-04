ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Charlie Taylor describes Vol nation rallying around him as starting catcher

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional started Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

No. 1 Tennessee (54-7) defeated Alabama State, 10-0.

Redshirt freshman catcher Charlie Taylor replaced graduate senior Evan Russell for Tennessee against Alabama State.

Taylor recorded one RBI in the contest.

Following the Vols’ win against Alabama State, Taylor met with media and discussed the reaction he received from Tennessee fans during the contest.

“That was pretty awesome,” Taylor said. “I was honestly a little bit nervous, but the way Blade (Tidwell) threw the ball and the way Vol nation kind of rallied around me, and I probably won’t ever forget that, so that was a pretty cool moment for me.”

