Report: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo indicates his future may be at Old Trafford

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's impressive return campaign at Manchester United, the club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, thus raising question about his future. However, the Portuguese forward may have implied he is going nowhere this summer.

During recent hours, Evening Standard have reported that the Five time Ballon d'Or winner's "motivation is to carry on".

Ronaldo has came out in support for Erik Ten Hag before he has even managed his first match for the Red Devils, insisting for patience on the newly appointed manager.

Manchester United had an underwhelming 2021/22 campaign under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, which could of potentially been a lot bleaker without the goal contributions of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The number 7 found the back of the net 24 times during the 21/22 campaign, many of these being crucial in some sense or the other. Whether it be Premier League hattricks to secure 3 points, or Champions League winners, Ronaldo dragged United through on numerous occasions.

With Erik Ten Hag already over seeing the likes of Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba leave Manchester United on a free once their deal runs out at the end of June, United fans can sleep easier knowing that there is a high likelihood 'CR7' will not follow them out the door this summer.

