Detroit, MI

10 Lions Players to Watch during Minicamp

By Christian Booher
 4 days ago

Read more on the 10 Detroit Lions players that should be closely watched during the course of minicamp.

The Detroit Lions are heading into the latest stage of the offseason — mandatory minicamp.

This phase of the offseason will last three days, from June 7-9, and allow Lions head coach Dan Campbell to see his whole team together. Though it’ll last a short time, the Lions will still get valuable experience together.

In this setting, there will be plenty of players to watch, as the season draws closer. Here are 10 to keep an eye on throughout the process.

OT Penei Sewell

He’s not the top priority anymore after finishing his first season, but there’s still plenty of eyes locked on Penei Sewell as he gets ready for year two.

The Oregon product was one of the league’s top rookie linemen last season, sparking debate as to who was the better pick of he and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sewell will help to bookend Detroit’s offensive line, along with Taylor Decker , the wise veteran on the team’s otherwise youthful offensive line. How he develops and anchors the offense is important to the Lions’ vision of succeeding in the NFC North .

CB Jeff Okudah and DE Romeo Okwara

It’s very rare that two players are in such a similar predicament. However, the Lions were bit badly by the injury bug and have two defensive players, Jeff Okudah and Romeo Okwara , rehabbing torn Achilles' injuries.

Okudah suffered his injury in Week 1, with Okwara going down in Week 4. This means that three weeks separated their injuries, but they are likely in very close proximity of each other when it comes to rehabilitation.

Campbell wants to see both back on the field for the start of the season, and has openly said he believes that Okudah will be ready by training camp. It’s a big season for both, as Okudah is nearing the end of his rookie deal and Okwara is trying to prove he belongs alongside rookie darling Aidan Hutchinson on the edge.

TE T.J. Hockenson

Though Lions general manager Brad Holmes and the team's front-office brass elected to pick up the fifth-year option on Hockenson, there’s a lack of long-term stability regarding his contract. Right now, he’s set to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

He’s been an important piece in Detroit’s offense since being drafted No. 8 overall in 2019, and he certainly projects as a player who will help the team long term. Despite this, though, there are questions about whether he’ll be worthy of the price tag placed upon him.

With the recent uptick in players either holding out or requesting trades due to contract disputes, this situation is worth monitoring. How the Lions manage this situation this year could determine what happens in the future.

CB/S Will Harris

Harris has emerged as someone who could see first-team reps during the regular season. With Okudah and Jerry Jacobs both rehabbing injuries, Harris has been getting snaps with the first unit during OTAs.

Originally a safety, Harris was thrust into cornerback action when Amani Oruwariye , Jacobs and Okudah were all lost for the season at various points. He had his struggles at the safety position, but appeared comfortable at corner after receiving extended time there.

The Boston College product has told reporters that he’ll play where he’s put, but a strong offseason showing could keep him at corner. Either way, he appears dedicated to learning every potential spot, in the event that he’s placed there.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

WR DJ Chark

The new toy on offense, Chark is a lengthy, speedy wide receiver who will cause problems for opposing defenses. He brings an element that Detroit has not had on offense in quite some time, as he’s big enough to win one-on-one and fast enough to easily get by defenders.

The Lions are hoping he will quickly strike up a rapport with quarterback Jared Goff. Those two working together will be critical to Detroit’s success in the near future.

One of the few external moves Detroit made in the offseason, Chark is a player that Holmes and company are counting on to be productive.

CB Mike Hughes

Another offseason addition, Hughes comes to Detroit having played four seasons in the league. It remains to be seen what his role will look like with his new team, but he brings a unique veteran presence to the team despite being only 25 years old.

Having seen the inside and out of the NFL over four seasons, he’s gained valuable experience that will go a long way toward teaching the plethora of youth in the defensive backs room. At 25, he’s tied with Mark Gilbert and rookie Chase Lucas for the second oldest in the position group.

At the very least, Hughes could wind up becoming an important special teams contributor. How he fares during this stretch of the offseason will establish a key first impression.

LB Jarrad Davis

Back in Detroit after a year with the New York Jets, Davis returns to the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Though never quite living up to his billing, there were times throughout his first tenure in which Davis was very serviceable.

Now, he’s tasked with remaining a factor on defense, while also serving as a mentor in the linebackers room. With second-year man Derrick Barnes and rookie Malcolm Rodriguez looking for guidance, the perspective given from Davis will be pivotal.

The fifth-year pro will compete for reps alongside the likes of Alex Anzalone and others. How the former Lions defender fares in his second go-around with the team could make or break his hopes of being a top option on the defense.

QBs Tim Boyle and David Blough

One area the Lions want to feel good about is at quarterback. While Jared Goff was good down the stretch in 2021, Tim Boyle was not in three starts. The former Green Bay Packers backup threw three touchdowns and six interceptions in his first three games as a starting signal-caller.

David Blough , meanwhile, played in just one game and didn’t throw a pass. He was inactive for many of the games in which Boyle and Goff were both active. Yet, despite the uncertainty about both Boyle's and Blough’s futures, Holmes re-signed both.

With neither holding established enough track records to cement themselves as the top option behind Goff, this is likely a battle that will carry into the training camp and preseason months.

Only time will tell if both are guaranteed to make the roster, or whether one is destined to have played his final snaps as a member of the Lions .

Duce Staley Challenges D'Andre Swift (; 1:45)

