It's time to pack away the bunting and fascinators, that's a wrap on the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. And although the four-day weekend might have given us a measly one-and-a-half sightings of Meghan Markle, at least there was a surprise appearance from fashion royalty Kate Moss to make up for it. Not that either of them could contend with royal rascal Prince Louis when it came to generating headlines. Speaking of headlines, there were some looks that snuck in under the radar that deserve a bit of attention. Behold, the trends, brands and fashion moments you might have missed from the weekend.

