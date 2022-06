The best-performing stars ever at the Draft Combine

Keep in mind many stars skipped draft combine drills, so it’s not as comprehensive a list as it could be.

But among those who did go through the process, these were the best who eventually became All-Stars.

To measure the best performances, we took the percentile scores for each All-Star in the following drills: lane-agility drill, three-quarter sprint, standing vertical leap, max vertical leap and max bench press.

Check out the interesting results below.

1

Isaiah Thomas

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 96.92 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 87.02 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 73.41 percentile

Max vertical leap: 91.17 percentile

Max bench press: 64.96 percentile

Average: 82.70 percentile

2

James Harden

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 69.39 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 88.74 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 73.41 percentile

Max vertical leap: 73.15 percentile

Max bench press: 87.60 percentile

Average: 78.51 percentile

3

Jimmy Butler

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 67.98 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 84.94 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 78.90 percentile

Max vertical leap: 87.32 percentile

Max bench press: 73.56 percentile

Average: 78.34 percentile

4

Mike Conley

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 33.24 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 94.19 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 97.58 percentile

Max vertical leap: 92.52 percentile

Max bench press: 64.96 percentile

Average: 76.50 percentile

5

Victor Oladipo

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 90.90 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 57.32 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 86.32 percentile

Max vertical leap: 97.22 percentile

Max bench press: 77.85 percentile

Average: 75.44 percentile

6

Donovan Mitchell

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 39.54 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 99.00 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 98.57 percentile

Max vertical leap: 92.52 percentile

Max bench press: 44.88 percentile

Average: 72.28 percentile

7

Blake Griffin

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 79.01 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 45.91 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 78.90 percentile

Max vertical leap: 59.05 percentile

Max bench press: 97.60 percentile

Average: 72.09 percentile

8

Kemba Walker

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 83.38 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 82.28 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 78.90 percentile

Max vertical leap: 88.96 percentile

Max bench press: 26.53 percentile

Average: 72.01 percentile

9

Derrick Rose

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 30.01 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 97.98 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 94.73 percentile

Max vertical leap: 91.17 percentile

Max bench press: 44.88 percentile

Average: 71.71 percentile

10

Russell Westbrook

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 77.01 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 95.34 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 57.88 percentile

Max vertical leap: 68.16 percentile

Max bench press: 58.18 percentile

Average: 71.31 percentile

11

Dwyane Wade

Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images

Lane agility: 95.42 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 95.34 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 73.41 percentile

Max vertical leap: 53.42 percentile

Max bench press: 38.60 percentile

Average: 71.24 percentile

12

Jeff Teague

Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 72.28 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 78.48 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 62.94 percentile

Max vertical leap: 68.16 percentile

Max bench press: 64.96 percentile

Average: 69.36 percentile

13

Damian Lillard

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 65.76 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 30.13 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 94.73 percentile

Max vertical leap: 88.96 percentile

Max bench press: 64.96 percentile

Average: 68.91 percentile

14

Josh Howard

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Lane agility: 82.02 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 94.19 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 86.32 percentile

Max vertical leap: 68.16 percentile

Max bench press: 13.80 percentile

Average: 68.90 percentile

15

Chris Paul

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 70.20 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 65.49 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 78.90 percentile

Max vertical leap: 80.84 percentile

Max bench press: 44.88 percentile

Average: 68.06 percentile

16

Deron Williams

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Lane agility: 84.96 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 57.32 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 57.88 percentile

Max vertical leap: 53.42 percentile

Max bench press: 77.85 percentile

Average: 66.28 percentile

17

Bradley Beal

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 79.01 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 45.91 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 86.32 percentile

Max vertical leap: 87.32 percentile

Max bench press: 32.07 percentile

Average: 66.13 percentile

18

David Lee

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Lane agility: 86.32 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 75.68 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 62.94 percentile

Max vertical leap: 28.35 percentile

Max bench press: 72.56 percentile

Average: 65.17 percentile

19

Kevin Love

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 64.33 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 65.49 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 51.89 percentile

Max vertical leap: 53.42 percentile

Max bench press: 90.50 percentile

Average: 65.13 percentile

20

Brandon Roy

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Lane agility: 66.91 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 50.07 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 92.80 percentile

Max vertical leap: 92.52 percentile

Max bench press: 21.57 percentile

Average: 64.77 percentile

21

Amare Stoudemire

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Lane agility: 62.97 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 57.32 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 78.90 percentile

Max vertical leap: 59.50 percentile

Max bench press: 58.18 percentile

Average: 63.28 percentile

22

Devin Harris

Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Lane agility: 73.35 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 75.68 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 62.94 percentile

Max vertical leap: 73.15 percentile

Max bench press: 17.02 percentile

Average: 60.43 percentile

23

Dwight Howard

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 61.53 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 87.02 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 62.94 percentile

Max vertical leap: 59.05 percentile

Max bench press: 26.53 percentile

Average: 59.41 percentile

24

Devin Booker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 99.50 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 45.91 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 26.94 percentile

Max vertical leap: 48.50 percentile

Max bench press: 32.07 percentile

Average: 57.65 percentile

25

Stephen Curry

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Lane agility: 71.35 percentile

Three-quarter sprint: 45.91 percentile

Standing vertical leap: 51.89 percentile

Max vertical leap: 59.05 percentile

Max bench press: 44.88 percentile

Average: 54.61 percentile