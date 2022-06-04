Chopper Foundation to host 2nd annual Chowline for Chopper event

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. - A Berks County community held a fundraiser in remembrance of a student killed in a car crash. People gathered Sunday at Tulpehocken Junior-Senior High School in Jefferson Township for a Run for Rachel. The 5K and raffle helped raise funds in honor of Rachel Cox, who...
WEST READING, Pa. – The number of Berks County bars and restaurants joining the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers has surpassed 30 since the campaign — which aims to prevent drunken driving deaths and injuries — came to the county in 2021. "The more...
MONTGOMERY CO., Pa. - Nearly $500K worth of grant money is being awarded to organizations in Montgomery County. State Reps. Joe Ciresi, Liz Hanbidge and Joe Webster, all D-Montgomery, announced Wednesday that three local children and youth welfare organizations would be receiving $494,102 in state grants. A media release says...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An elementary school in the Allentown School District is getting some help upgrading its playground. The Nurse Excellence Committees at St. Luke's Allentown and Sacred Heart campuses raised $10,000. They presented a check Tuesday morning to Union Terrace Elementary. The money will go toward replacing the old...
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - An event in Monroe County celebrated Pride Month. The Pocono Pride Festival was held Sunday in downtown Stroudsburg. The event promotes inclusion and wellness for the LGBTQ community. Several resource tables were set up, and there were fun activities like crafts, music and other live entertainment.
BERN TWP., Pa. - Authorities are looking for relatives of a Berks County man who died over the weekend. John Geist, 81, died in his Barto area home on Sunday, said the county coroner's office. Anyone with information on his family is asked to call the coroner at 610-478-3280.
MAHONING TWP., Pa - Lehigh Valley Health Network on Monday ceremonially opened its first Carbon County hospital – a $78 million, 100,578-square-foot facility that officials billed as a “full-service community hospital.”. But don’t be surprised if the new Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon quickly grows larger, officials said. That’s...
Martellucci's Pizzeria has new owners, but the tradition built up over nearly half a century continues at the Bethlehem restaurant. The Hlavinka family has taken over the 1419 Easton Ave. pizza shop and restaurant. Long-time customers will still feel at home, according to Pete Hlavinka. "It's the same small-town pizzeria....
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Just like that, the Catasauqua Iron Works development appears dead. At a Monday night meeting, Borough Council told the public the developer, Dunn Twiggar, sent a letter June 3 pulling out of the sale agreement. "They scheduled a meeting for project discussion - they canceled it the...
WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital is offering students a chance at full tuition scholarship. The hospital is offering 10 tuition packages of nearly $18,000 for surgical technology students at Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences. Officials say accepted students will receive a scholarship of approximately $17,800. The students will...
BERN TWP., Pa. - A picture-perfect day on Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County suddenly turned tragic. A man drowned at the lake Sunday afternoon. Authorities said crews were called to the Old Church Road area of Blue Marsh Lake around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a possible drowning. Rescue boats were rushed in and a drone could be seen in the sky above.
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors approved a motion Monday night to shift funds from the youth capital account to pay for exterior improvements at the new youth center. To date, the township has put in approximately $179,700 towards the exterior of the Palmer Township...
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Corner's Office is releasing the name of the 20-year-old man that drowned in Blue Marsh Lake over the weekend. The coroner confirms the deceased is Albert Castro Beato of Lebanon. Authorities said crews were called to the Old Church Road area of Blue...
AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several K-9 teams and a dive crew returned to a pond in Amity Township over the weekend where a human skull was discovered in late April. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to find anything else in there outside of some deer bones," says Chief Jeffrey Smith, Amity Township police dept.
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Tuesday is Primary Election Day in New Jersey, and up for grabs are the U.S. House seats for each of the state's 12 congressional districts. As of Tuesday afternoon, voter registration officials said everything was going smoothly in both Warren and Hunterdon counties. "We vote in every...
E. ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - Police activity near Perkasie prompted a Bucks County high school to go on lockdown Tuesday. Police were in the area of Campus Drive, across from Pennridge High School, for a domestic issue, said Pennridge Regional police around noon. Officers are there because of a domestic...
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds of people in Montgomery County are still without permanent housing after Hurricane Ida. That's one of the factors that the county says contributed to the number of homeless more than doubling since last year. A one-night count on January 25 found 568 people were sleeping in...
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Several Pennsylvania senators are speaking out against bridge tolling. The senators joined members of the No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition on Wednesday in Harrisburg to voice opposition to the Wolf administration’s plan to toll interstate bridges in Pennsylvania. A media release from the senators says, the...
ROBESON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Berks County are asking for help with multiple armed robberies. "Every couple years we experience this," says Sgt. Matt Smith with Robeson Township Police Dept. Smith says his department is working with police in some of the other areas hit by armed robbers. "On...
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - At least three people were displaced after a blaze in downtown Shenandoah, Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of North Main Street just before 6 p.m. for a reported structure fire. Shenandoah Fire Marshal Rick Examitas said flames were blowing out...
