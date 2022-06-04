ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm weekend with isolated storms

By Carly Cassady
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – We are warming things up this weekend with an isolated 10% chance of a late-day thunderstorm.

Most places along the Front Range will be dry but we could see a couple of storms pop up. Strong and severe storms could happen on the eastern plains. The main concerns are high winds and small hail.

It is a copy and paste forecast for Sunday with the warmth and afternoon isolated storm chance.

Investigators: East Troublesome Fire was human-caused
Scattered storms increase each afternoon on Monday and Tuesday. Those storms will bring lightning and gusty winds at times. The best chance will be in the afternoon to early evening. Temperatures are forecast to cool slightly into the upper 70s by midweek.

The weather looks to turn dry and warm for the end of next week with afternoon readings returning to the low to middle 80s.

