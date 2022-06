Larry Elmo Morton, 79, of Petersburg, went to his heavenly home on June 6, 2022 with his daughters by his side. Larry was born on July 9, 1942 to Saint Elmo and Elizabeth (Chamberlain) Morton in Petersburg, IN. He graduated from Petersburg High School in 1961 and went on to serve his country in the United States Army as a lineman in Vietnam. After his service he worked as an electrician until he retired in 2004. He was a proud member of the Moose Lodge, American Legion, IBEW Local 16, and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 3587.

PETERSBURG, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO