Temperatures may be running cool through mid June

By Kevin Craig
 4 days ago
WEST MICHIGAN - High temperatures much of this week will be running a bit below our normal highs of 76, but unfortunately that trend may continue into mid June. That's the prediction from longer range meteorologists and climatologists.

The image attached to this story is a temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) from June 11 - 17. In fact, we have at least a 50 to 60 percent chance of below normal temperatures during that week. The bulls-eye ends up directly over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. The warmest temperatures, or best chance of above normal readings, is in the desert southwest and California where a severe drought still exists.

Speaking of drought, take a look at the U.S. Drought monitor below. There's no major widespread issues with drought across the Great Lakes or eastern half of the nation, but there is both severe and exceptional drought across the southern Plains, Southwest, and western half of the nation. Unfortunately, those are the areas that will continue to experience temperatures quite hot!

NOAA

Don't forget astronomical summer, also known as the summer solstice...the longest day of the year with daylight, arriving June 21. Get the complete West Michigan forecast, including maps and radar, at www.fox17online.com/weather.

