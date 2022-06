Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 3, Wausau Woodchucks 1WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) –The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters take the win against the Wausau Woodchucks 3-1 for the second night in a row. In a tied game heading into the eleventh inning Brenden Bobo (California State University, Fullerton) drove a double to center field to score the first run of the inning. Bobo led his team with two hits. The final run of the inning was scored on an error by the Woodchucks. Xavier Rivas (University of Indianapolis) started the game throwing three innings with six strikeouts and gave up only one hit.

1 DAY AGO