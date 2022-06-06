ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

One of the oldest homes in Manhattan, built in 1795 for a descendant of one of New York City's founding fathers, is on the market for $8.9 million — take a look inside

By Amanda Goh
 4 days ago

The house has a red-brick facade.

MW Studio for The Corcoran Group

  • One of the oldest single-family homes in Manhattan is on the market for $8.9 million.
  • It was built in 1795 for a descendant of Peter Stuyvesant, one of New York City's founding fathers.
  • It's the first time the 227-year-old house has been on the market, per the listing.
The single-family home was just listed for $8.9 million. The listing says it's the first time the 227-year-old residence, described as the "oldest building in Manhattan that has been used continuously as a single-family house," has been on the market.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03R6fW_0g0QKKA400
The house's exterior.

MW Studio for The Corcoran Group

The house was constructed in 1795 for Nicholas William Stuyvesant, per the 1969 St. Mark's Historic District designation report . He was the great-great-grandson of Peter Stuyvesant — the last Dutch director-general of the New Amsterdam colony, which eventually became New York City.

The house is located at 44 Stuyvesant Street and is also one of the two remaining New York City homes that were owned by the early generations of the Stuyvesants, per the St. Mark's Historic District designation report.

Stuyvesant Street is in Manhattan's East Village, where the median listing home price is $1.2 million, per data from Realtor.com . The $8.9 million home is the second-priciest listing in the area.

"It will be a most fortunate person who seizes this opportunity, as far as I can tell. I don't believe this house has traded on the open market before," the listing agent Monica Rittersporn of The Corcoran Group told Insider.

The residence last traded in 2014 within the family, Mansion Global reported in May.

Correction: An earlier version of this article inaccurately described information from the Manhattan home's listing. The listing says that the home is the oldest building in Manhattan continuously used as a single-family house, not that it's the oldest house in Manhattan.

The Federal-style residence is a five-story building that spans 5,500 square feet, per the listing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vuVu_0g0QKKA400
One of the living areas in the home.

MW Studio for The Corcoran Group

Houses in this architectural style are often constructed from brick and have understated designs.

"Behind the home's simple Federal exterior are rooms with grand proportions, glorious light, and amazing views, including a landscaped private garden with fruit trees," Rittersporn said.

The house features large windows and hardwood floors. The layout of the home has remained the same except for the dining area, which used to be the kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OGA6_0g0QKKA400
The dining area.

MW Studio for The Corcoran Group

"The kitchen would have been near the hearth in what is now the dining room," Rittersporn told Mansion Global.

The kitchen comes with gray-colored wood cabinets and a large glass door that leads outside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKXxK_0g0QKKA400
The kitchen.

MW Studio for The Corcoran Group

Source: The Corcoran Group

There are five bedrooms in the house, and each has its own fireplace.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXuCf_0g0QKKA400
One of the bedrooms in the house.

MW Studio for The Corcoran Group

The house comes with eight fireplaces in all, per the listing.

The house has four full bathrooms. They include vintage-style amenities such as a clawfoot tub and a console sink.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IDqo_0g0QKKA400
One of the bathrooms in the house.

MW Studio for The Corcoran Group

Source: The Corcoran Group

On the highest floor is a space that's being used as an artist's studio, per the listing. It comes with a skylight and has 12-foot ceilings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWG64_0g0QKKA400
The artist studio with a skylight.

MW Studio for The Corcoran Group

"I have been selling homes for over 30 years," Rittersporn said. "This house, this location, is my absolute favorite."

The property is a one-minute walk from the historic St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery. The land on which the church sits used to be owned by Peter Stuyvesant, per the St. Mark's Historic District designation report.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

AugustusAD
6d ago

8.9 million for a name majority of Americans don’t know or care for, I would spend my money somewhere else if I was a potential buyer

Reply
5
joe
5d ago

Careful. Some group somewhere will claim this house belongs to them for past “doings”

Reply
4
