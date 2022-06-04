New York Giants Training Camp Profile: TE Daniel Bellinger

With the departure of tight end Evan Engram in free agency and the decision to move on from Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith, the New York Giants tight ends room has undergone a complete makeover.
The Giants added veterans Jordan Akins and Ricky Seals-Jones, but perhaps their most significant addition at the position is fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger out of San Diego State.
The 6-foot-6, 252-pound tight end started his journey at Palo Verde High School, where he received first-team All-Nevada honors as a senior tight end/linebacker. As a two-star recruit, Bellinger committed to San Diego State, where he would play four seasons.
Bellinger caught 68 balls for 771 yards (11.3 YPC) and five touchdowns. His play in 2021 specifically stood out, leading him to be named to the Mackey Award Watch List for the outstanding collegiate tight end for the second straight season. He was also voted as a team captain by his fellow teammates and would receive an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl.
On April 30, the New York Giants selected Bellinger with the 112th pick of the 2022 NFL draft, and since then, reports out of the OTAs have been glowing. But could this pick be even better than fans initially thought?
Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of many active players that feels Colin Kaepernick deserves another NFL chance. The two were a part of some epic NFC West battles in the early-to-mid 2010s. And just a couple years ago, Russ went on-record that Kaepernick still had the skills to play at the highest level.
A longtime AFL and NFL star reportedly passed away at the age of 83 last month. The New York Jets announced that former All-Pro offensive lineman Bob Talamini died on May 30. Talamini, who starred for the Oilers and Jets, was one of the best offensive linemen of the 1960s. He played every game from 1960-68, totaling 116 regular season and postgame games over that time.
Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not be attending minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers this week. According to a report, the 49ers have excused Garoppolo from minicamp. The 30-year-old is still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent earlier this off-season. The 49ers, meanwhile, reportedly still intend to trade Garoppolo ahead...
Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
It was the night of the NFL Draft, and Corey Ballentine was just drafted by the New York Giants. He was with his teammate Dwane Simmons when they were shot by Francisco Mendez. Ballentine would recover and go on to play in the NFL, but Simmons did not make it.
The New York Giants appear to need some help at the tight end position. According to NFL insider Tome Pelissero, the Giants are bringing in tight end Stephen Carlson for a workout today. Carlson was with the Cleveland Browns last year. He tore his ACL in a preseason game last...
Five Tampa Bay Rays players reportedly refused to wear a Pride Month-themed hat and ripped the pride burst logo off their jerseys this weekend. "So it's a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here," pitcher Jason Adam said, according to Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin.
Kay Adams recently left the NFL Network flagship show Good Morning Football, which was a big surprise to everyone in the community. However, anyone who knows Adams understands that she is moving on to bigger and better things. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Cris Carter, who was a contributor on Good Morning Football, shared his thoughts on what Adams meant to the show.
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb thinks big things are on the horizon for Daniel Jones. Webb is back with the Giants for a second time after backing up Eli Manning during his first stint. He thinks that Jones is one of the smartest quarterbacks he's ever been around. Jones...
The New York Giants needed to address the linebacker position after suffering through adversity during the 2021 campaign. After Blake Martinez tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, Big Blue had to rely on former seventh-round draft pick Tae Crowder to hold down the position for the rest of the year.
Last season, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed a considerable amount of time due to a neck injury. Thankfully, the latest update on his health is very encouraging. Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Tuesday that Jones would be fully cleared to play if there was a game today.
One New York Jets wide receiver has decided to not show up at OTAs. Per Connor Hughes of The Athletic, receiver Denzel Mims is not at practice on Wednesday, even though these sessions are voluntary. Some fans will freak out about it, but these practices are voluntary for a reason....
