ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Org Charts, Running Backs, and More

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzZSD_0g0QKIOc00

Let's check in with the readers to see what's on their minds this week.

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions . We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

What's up, Dustin? Wan'Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney can give the Giants some snaps out of the backfield, so I'm thinking the Giants carry three running backs barring injuries.

I'm not sure if they'll carry a fullback just yet--have to see what happens in training camp. But I believe that's why the Giants didn't draft a running back this year, that they're going to have some "gadget plays" for their receivers.

What's up, Rueben? I sure hope so. I haven't seen anything different, but remember that there is no contact in the practices right now. Jones right now is in zero danger of getting hit because of his red jersey, so there might be that temptation to extend a play on a run because he knows he won't get hit.

So we really won't know until the games start. But I hope he will play things better than he has in the past, as he can't keep getting dinged.

(from George Y.) What's your take on the Giants keeping all their draft picks on the roster? Has any draft pick been a "disappointment" during the OTA's so far? What about DE/LB Elerson Smith, the fourth-round pick from 2021? Does the team think he can start/play?

What's up, George? It's too early to conclude who will make the roster and who isn't. I went out of my way to ask head coach Brian Daboll about when the teaching and evaluation start to criss-cross, and he told me that they're in teaching mode in this camp, which I believe will continue into next week's minicamp.

That sentiment also applies to Elerson Smith, though my guess is he's not going to be a starter but rather a sub-package player. You have to see these guys in pads and engaging in contact to know what you have in terms of can they execute what they're asked to.

Check back with me on this when we get into training camp, and I should be able to have a more solidified opinion beyond "I hope so."

(from Richard M.) Can you provide an org chart of the coaches and their responsibilities, especially beyond the obvious? Can you provide insight into how they work together, especially in shared responsibilities?

Welcome aboard, Richard. The best example I can give is to say Brian Daboll is the CEO who has his fingers in every pot. As I understand it, Laura Young is like an executive assistant who helps with planning and information dissemination.

Then you have the three coordinators who report to Daboll (think in terms of a vice president) and under them are the position coaches (managers), the assistant position coaches (assistant managers), and the quality control coaches.

But honestly, everyone works together. Yes, the position coaches are usually responsible for doing grades of the players of their units, but it's often a collaborative effort when it comes to game planning.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Has Reportedly Died At 83

A longtime AFL and NFL star reportedly passed away at the age of 83 last month. The New York Jets announced that former All-Pro offensive lineman Bob Talamini died on May 30. Talamini, who starred for the Oilers and Jets, was one of the best offensive linemen of the 1960s. He played every game from 1960-68, totaling 116 regular season and postgame games over that time.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of many active players that feels Colin Kaepernick deserves another NFL chance. The two were a part of some epic NFC West battles in the early-to-mid 2010s. And just a couple years ago, Russ went on-record that Kaepernick still had the skills to play at the highest level.
NFL
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

49ers Have Excused Jimmy Garoppolo: NFL World Reacts

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not be attending minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers this week. According to a report, the 49ers have excused Garoppolo from minicamp. The 30-year-old is still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent earlier this off-season. The 49ers, meanwhile, reportedly still intend to trade Garoppolo ahead...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
The Spun

Giants Are Working Out Former Browns Tight End

The New York Giants appear to need some help at the tight end position. According to NFL insider Tome Pelissero, the Giants are bringing in tight end Stephen Carlson for a workout today. Carlson was with the Cleveland Browns last year. He tore his ACL in a preseason game last...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Dale Robinson
The Spun

Bucs Feeling On Ron Gronkowski Revealed: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't expect to get a decision from tight end Rob Gronkowski anytime soon. Gronkowski has yet to decide if he will return for another NFL season. However, he's reportedly made it clear that if he does return, it'll be with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is reportedly...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

John Lynch Turned Down Huge Offer: NFL World Reacts

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch had a chance to leave the organization for more money this offseason. According to reports, Lynch was offered $15 million to leave the 49ers for a broadcasting role with Amazon. However, he turned it down. Now, we know why. Lynch revealed that he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Org Charts#Running Backs#Ota#De Lb
Popculture

Cris Carter Reacts to Kay Adams Leaving 'Good Morning Football' (Exclusive)

Kay Adams recently left the NFL Network flagship show Good Morning Football, which was a big surprise to everyone in the community. However, anyone who knows Adams understands that she is moving on to bigger and better things. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Cris Carter, who was a contributor on Good Morning Football, shared his thoughts on what Adams meant to the show.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 things to watch for during Giants minicamp

The New York Giants will conduct their mandatory three-day minicamp this week at their facility in East Rutherford. There’s a ton of speculation heading into this season and it’s almost impossible to list all of the things we’ll be looking for. With that having been said, here’s...
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy