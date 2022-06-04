Arguably the most predominant force in modern live-action cinema, Marvel has been producing big screen efforts longer than one might think. Before becoming an official Disney-owned studio, the company’s comic books provided source material for a host of big screen adaptations, including everything from the “Blade” trilogy to the much-maligned 1986 adventure dramedy “Howard the Duck.”

Of course, one could easily claim that the true Marvel era officially began with the release of “Iron Man” in 2008. Not only did the monumental film kick off phase one of the MCU - the grandly named Marvel Cinematic Universe - but it helped establish a qualitative standard that persists to this day. It’s then no surprise that most of the best Marvel films, from “Avengers: Endgame” to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” were released in the last 15 years. ( These are the highest-grossing movies in the Marvel universe. )

But there are also modern-day classics that exist outside the MCU but are still based on Marvel properties. Many hail from or connect with the “X-Men” franchise, such as “Logan,” “Deadpool,” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” And then, of course, there’s Spider-Man. ( See all the actors who have played Spider-Man, ranked .)

It all goes to show that we’ve come a very long way from previous stinkers like 2005’s “Elektra” and the 1990 version of “Captain America.” That said, not every recent Marvel-related movie gets it right. Here’s looking at you, “Morbius!”

To determine the best Marvel Movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo created an index of average user ratings on IMDb , an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and average audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, scaled to take into account the varying number of votes across the movies in our database. This combined rating was then averaged with the Rotten Tomatoes critic rating to obtain each film’s 24/7 Tempo index score. The rankings included all animated and live-action feature films based on Marvel Comics publications, including Marvel imprints.

Click here to see the best Marvel movies of all time

61. Captain America (1990)

> Starring: Matt Salinger, Ronny Cox, Ned Beatty, Darren McGavin

> Director: Albert Pyun

> IMDb rating: 3.2 (13,951 votes)

> RT audience rating: 19% (10,776 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 13% (16 votes)

60. Elektra (2005)

> Starring: Jennifer Garner, Goran Visnjic, Will Yun Lee, Kirsten Zien

> Director: Rob Bowman

> IMDb rating: 4.7 (92,433 votes)

> RT audience rating: 29% (257,311 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 11% (166 votes)

59. Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011)

> Starring: Nicolas Cage, Ciarán Hinds, Idris Elba, Violante Placido

> Director: Mark Neveldine, Brian Taylor

> IMDb rating: 4.3 (118,343 votes)

> RT audience rating: 31% (112,952 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 18% (114 votes)

58. Howard the Duck (1986)

> Starring: Lea Thompson, Jeffrey Jones, Tim Robbins, Ed Gale

> Director: Willard Huyck

> IMDb rating: 4.7 (46,819 votes)

> RT audience rating: 38% (55,652 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 14% (81 votes)

ALSO READ:

57. The Punisher (1989)

> Starring: Dolph Lundgren, Louis Gossett Jr., Jeroen Krabbé, Kim Miyori

> Director: Mark Goldblatt

> IMDb rating: 5.6 (23,614 votes)

> RT audience rating: 33% (51,810 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 24% (17 votes)

56. Ghost Rider (2007)

> Starring: Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes, Sam Elliott, Matt Long

> Director: Mark Steven Johnson

> IMDb rating: 5.2 (236,223 votes)

> RT audience rating: 48% (731,111 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 26% (139 votes)

55. Fantastic Four (2005)

> Starring: Ioan Gruffudd, Michael Chiklis, Chris Evans, Jessica Alba

> Director: Tim Story

> IMDb rating: 5.7 (326,213 votes)

> RT audience rating: 45% (759,378 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 28% (214 votes)

54. Daredevil (2003)

> Starring: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Colin Farrell, Michael Clarke Duncan

> Director: Mark Steven Johnson

> IMDb rating: 5.3 (218,174 votes)

> RT audience rating: 35% (468,611 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 43% (227 votes)

53. Morbius (2022)

> Starring: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris

> Director: Daniel Espinosa

> IMDb rating: 5.2 (63,237 votes)

> RT audience rating: 71% (5,000 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 17% (256 votes)

52. Blade: Trinity (2004)

> Starring: Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson, Parker Posey, Ryan Reynolds

> Director: David S. Goyer

> IMDb rating: 5.8 (175,624 votes)

> RT audience rating: 58% (438,310 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 25% (167 votes)

51. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019)

> Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult

> Director: Simon Kinberg

> IMDb rating: 5.7 (181,295 votes)

> RT audience rating: 64% (15,465 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 22% (382 votes)

50. The New Mutants (2020)

> Starring: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, > Director: Josh Boone

> IMDb rating: 5.3 (75,246 votes)

> RT audience rating: 56% (2,760 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 36% (132 votes)

49. Men in Black: International (2019)

> Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson

> Director: F. Gary Gray

> IMDb rating: 5.6 (130,893 votes)

> RT audience rating: 66% (11,499 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 23% (318 votes)

48. Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

> Starring: Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis

> Director: Tim Story

> IMDb rating: 5.6 (262,843 votes)

> RT audience rating: 51% (250,000 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 37% (172 votes)

ALSO READ:

47. Men in Black II (2002)

> Starring: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Rip Torn, Lara Flynn Boyle

> Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

> IMDb rating: 6.1 (367,716 votes)

> RT audience rating: 45% (926,236 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 39% (197 votes)

46. Hulk (2003)

> Starring: Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly, Sam Elliott, Josh Lucas

> Director: Ang Lee

> IMDb rating: 5.6 (265,010 votes)

> RT audience rating: 29% (429,195 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 62% (236 votes)

44. The Punisher (2004)

> Starring: Thomas Jane, John Travolta, Samantha Mathis, Laura Harring

> Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

> IMDb rating: 6.4 (158,902 votes)

> RT audience rating: 63% (268,363 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 29% (172 votes)

43. X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

> Starring: Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber, Ryan Reynolds, Danny Huston

> Director: Gavin Hood

> IMDb rating: 6.5 (496,347 votes)

> RT audience rating: 58% (561,975 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 38% (260 votes)

42. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

> Starring: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Topher Grace, Thomas Haden Church

> Director: Sam Raimi

> IMDb rating: 6.2 (574,534 votes)

> RT audience rating: 51% (2,265,043 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 63% (261 votes)

41. Venom (2018)

> Starring: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze

> Director: Ruben Fleischer

> IMDb rating: 6.6 (466,878 votes)

> RT audience rating: 80% (42,053 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 30% (362 votes)

40. X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

> Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult

> Director: Bryan Singer

> IMDb rating: 6.9 (425,244 votes)

> RT audience rating: 65% (128,214 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 46% (347 votes)

39. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

> Starring: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Paul Giamatti

> Director: Marc Webb

> IMDb rating: 6.6 (484,545 votes)

> RT audience rating: 64% (223,568 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 51% (313 votes)

38. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

> Starring: Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Channing Tatum

> Director: Matthew Vaughn

> IMDb rating: 6.7 (318,185 votes)

> RT audience rating: 64% (45,995 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 50% (309 votes)

ALSO READ:

37. The King's Man (2021)

> Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Harris Dickinson

> Director: Matthew Vaughn

> IMDb rating: 6.3 (126,035 votes)

> RT audience rating: 80% (2,355 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 41% (176 votes)

36. X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

> Starring: Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen

> Director: Brett Ratner

> IMDb rating: 6.6 (509,138 votes)

> RT audience rating: 61% (1,074,659 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 57% (238 votes)

35. Eternals (2021)

> Starring: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek

> Director: Chloé Zhao

> IMDb rating: 6.3 (306,263 votes)

> RT audience rating: 78% (11,524 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 47% (397 votes)

34. Captain Marvel (2019)

> Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law

> Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

> IMDb rating: 6.8 (534,527 votes)

> RT audience rating: 45% (102,758 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 79% (544 votes)

33. Blade II (2002)

> Starring: Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson, Ron Perlman, Leonor Varela

> Director: Guillermo del Toro

> IMDb rating: 6.7 (214,805 votes)

> RT audience rating: 68% (450,981 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 58% (151 votes)

32. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

> Starring: Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, William Hurt

> Director: Louis Leterrier

> IMDb rating: 6.6 (478,159 votes)

> RT audience rating: 70% (740,319 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 67% (238 votes)

31. Men in Black 3 (2012)

> Starring: Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin, Jemaine Clement

> Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

> IMDb rating: 6.8 (356,404 votes)

> RT audience rating: 70% (757,847 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 68% (252 votes)

30. Blade (1998)

> Starring: Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson, N'Bushe Wright

> Director: Stephen Norrington

> IMDb rating: 7.1 (267,706 votes)

> RT audience rating: 78% (499,974 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 57% (107 votes)

29. The Wolverine (2013)

> Starring: Hugh Jackman, Will Yun Lee, Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima

> Director: James Mangold

> IMDb rating: 6.7 (457,946 votes)

> RT audience rating: 69% (253,738 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 71% (259 votes)

28. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

> Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård

> Director: Alan Taylor

> IMDb rating: 6.8 (659,548 votes)

> RT audience rating: 75% (312,011 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 66% (285 votes)

ALSO READ:

27. Iron Man 2 (2010)

> Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Mickey Rourke, Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle

> Director: Jon Favreau

> IMDb rating: 6.9 (794,241 votes)

> RT audience rating: 71% (482,136 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 72% (302 votes)

26. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

> Starring: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Irrfan Khan

> Director: Marc Webb

> IMDb rating: 6.9 (639,901 votes)

> RT audience rating: 77% (816,936 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 72% (337 votes)

25. Spider-Man (2002)

> Starring: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, James Franco

> Director: Sam Raimi

> IMDb rating: 7.4 (796,401 votes)

> RT audience rating: 67% (34,297,354 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 90% (246 votes)

23. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

> Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong

> Director: Sam Raimi

> IMDb rating: 7.3 (177,712 votes)

> RT audience rating: 86% (10,000 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 74% (408 votes)

22. Black Widow (2021)

> Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz

> Director: Cate Shortland

> IMDb rating: 6.7 (352,818 votes)

> RT audience rating: 91% (12,288 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 79% (445 votes)

21. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

> Starring: Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Caine

> Director: Matthew Vaughn

> IMDb rating: 7.7 (653,144 votes)

> RT audience rating: 84% (126,102 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 75% (264 votes)

20. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

> Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins

> Director: Peyton Reed

> IMDb rating: 7.0 (380,489 votes)

> RT audience rating: 81% (29,566 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 87% (440 votes)

19. X-Men (2000)

> Starring: Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen

> Director: Bryan Singer

> IMDb rating: 7.3 (605,025 votes)

> RT audience rating: 83% (1,068,143 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 82% (174 votes)

18. Men in Black (1997)

> Starring: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino, Vincent D'Onofrio

> Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

> IMDb rating: 7.3 (554,883 votes)

> RT audience rating: 79% (1,049,702 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 92% (91 votes)

ALSO READ:

17. X2: X-Men United (2003)

> Starring: Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Ian McKellen

> Director: Bryan Singer

> IMDb rating: 7.4 (541,568 votes)

> RT audience rating: 85% (977,763 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 85% (247 votes)

16. Deadpool 2 (2018)

> Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison

> Director: David Leitch

> IMDb rating: 7.7 (555,163 votes)

> RT audience rating: 85% (32,561 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 84% (422 votes)

15. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

> Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel

> Director: James Gunn

> IMDb rating: 7.6 (651,974 votes)

> RT audience rating: 87% (110,399 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 85% (424 votes)

14. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

> Starring: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Alfred Molina, James Franco

> Director: Sam Raimi

> IMDb rating: 7.4 (634,310 votes)

> RT audience rating: 82% (1,151,886 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 93% (274 votes)

13. Doctor Strange (2016)

> Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong

> Director: Scott Derrickson

> IMDb rating: 7.5 (706,479 votes)

> RT audience rating: 85% (112,133 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 89% (387 votes)

12. X-Men: First Class (2011)

> Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Kevin Bacon

> Director: Matthew Vaughn

> IMDb rating: 7.7 (681,166 votes)

> RT audience rating: 87% (185,084 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 86% (299 votes)

11. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

> Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei

> Director: Jon Watts

> IMDb rating: 7.4 (629,715 votes)

> RT audience rating: 87% (109,950 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 92% (398 votes)

10. Deadpool (2016)

> Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Karan Soni, Ed Skrein, Michael Benyaer

> Director: Tim Miller

> IMDb rating: 8.0 (998,963 votes)

> RT audience rating: 90% (100,000 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 85% (348 votes)

9. Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

> Starring: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei

> Director: Jon Watts

> IMDb rating: 7.4 (464,106 votes)

> RT audience rating: 95% (69,329 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 90% (454 votes)

8. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

> Starring: Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy

> Director: Bryan Singer

> IMDb rating: 8.0 (699,236 votes)

> RT audience rating: 91% (277,694 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 90% (331 votes)

ALSO READ:

7. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

> Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Ben Kingsley

> Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

> IMDb rating: 7.4 (353,485 votes)

> RT audience rating: 98% (16,719 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 91% (331 votes)

6. Iron Man (2008)

> Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Terrence Howard, Jeff Bridges

> Director: Jon Favreau

> IMDb rating: 7.9 (1,028,663 votes)

> RT audience rating: 91% (1,084,611 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 94% (281 votes)

5. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

> Starring: Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldaña

> Director: James Gunn

> IMDb rating: 8.0 (1,142,017 votes)

> RT audience rating: 92% (257,335 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 92% (335 votes)

4. Logan (2017)

> Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook

> Director: James Mangold

> IMDb rating: 8.1 (731,182 votes)

> RT audience rating: 90% (93,741 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 94% (427 votes)

3. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

> Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, > Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

> IMDb rating: 8.4 (1,055,700 votes)

> RT audience rating: 90% (74,938 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 94% (550 votes)

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

> Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon

> Director: Jon Watts

> IMDb rating: 8.3 (638,869 votes)

> RT audience rating: 98% (48,337 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 93% (403 votes)

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

> Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali

> Directors: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

> IMDb rating: 8.4 (491,939 votes)

> RT audience rating: 93% (22,203 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 97% (393 votes)

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .