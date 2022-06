The Department of Geriatrics at Upstate Medical University has been redesignated as a New York State Department of Health Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease. “We are thrilled that this 5-year, $2.3 million award that will allow us to continue our work in providing high quality dementia care to the people of Central New York,” said Distinguished Service Professor Sharon Brangman, MD, who also serves as chair of the Department of Geriatrics and director of the Center for Excellence for Alzhemier’s Disease.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO