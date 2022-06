Washington State Trout Season officially opened on April 23 when the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife kicked-off the 2022 Trout Derby. The iconic Lake Sylvia State Park, located above the historic town of Montesano, is one of many participating lakes across Washington. Fourteen tagged fish have been placed there in preparation for the annual Derby, each with a unique prize that can be redeemed through the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Trout Derby page. Lake Sylvia is open year-round for fishing and is well-stocked with both rainbow trout and steelhead, which can be seen here on the Fishing and Stocking Reports. According to the stocking report, this lake gets a lot of big fish. The number of fish per pound is how to determine the size of the fish planted. 1.0 fish per pound equals a 1-pound trout, the smaller the number, the larger the fish.

MONTESANO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO