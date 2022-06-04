Carbon updates COVID policy

Monroe County Municipal Waste Management Authority starts a hazardous waste collection event, making disposal of unwanted pollutants safe and easy. Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is coming to Monroe County residents only Wednesday, June 15, 2022, AT 2 PM at two local drop-off locations. The locations are in Stroudsburg, and Swiftwater, PA, for those registered and pay before dropping-off recyclable goods. Monroe County Municipal Waste Management Authority (WMA) provides a safe, cheap, and effective way to clean out your household waste and keep our environment clean.
