$30,000 of rare coins stolen after collectible show

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bristol Police Department is investigating a theft where approximately $30,000 of rare items was stolen from a coin dealer.

The theft occurred after a coin show in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The dealer made a stop at Bristol Eastern High School after returning from the show, police said.

It is believed that the suspects followed him from the West Springfield event back home to Bristol, according to detectives.

School cameras show the suspect vehicle waiting until the coin dealer went inside.

The footage captured two suspects exiting the vehicle, breaking the rear window, and immediately grabbing bags of coins. A driver remained in the car as the two people searched for collectibles.

The coin dealer returned to the car and tried to scare away the individuals, but officials saw most of the merchandise was already taken.

Detectives have provided still images of the wanted vehicle and plate. It is described as a gray or light blue older model Chrysler Pacifica, and the plate is believed to be NJ temporary registration 371560T.

Anyone with information regarding this theft can contact Detective Cote at 860-317-4565 or email christophercote@bristolct.gov .

