BMW Group's lineup of electric vehicles will grow to at least 13 members by the end of 2023, with the most recent addition being the 2023 BMW iX1 compact crossover. However, the automaker is already deep in preparation for a new generation of EVs based on a platform dubbed Neue Klasse (German for “New Class”), the first of which is due in 2025.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO