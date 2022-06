Inflation is wreaking havoc on many consumers today. That, combined with overseas tensions and interest rate hikes, could lead to an economic downturn. It's fair to say the U.S. economy is in a strange place. On the one hand, jobs are plentiful and companies are even raising wages in an effort to hire. On the other hand, inflation is forcing many consumers to make hard choices and rack up debt just to make ends meet.

