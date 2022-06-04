ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

City hosts watch party for Celtics on Sunday

By Boston.com Staff
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Bring your own chair to Sam Adams Park, Faneuil Hall Square, on Congress Street to cheer on the team.

Sunday, the city of Boston will host a watch party at 8 p.m. in Sam Adams Park, Faneuil Hall Square, on Congress Street to cheer on the Celtics competing in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Chairs will not be provided, but fans are encouraged to bring their own

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at nearby bars and restaurants.

Please note: Public consumption of alcoholic beverages is not allowed in open spaces.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
The Spun

Golden State Warriors Veteran Is Out For Game 2

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to even up the NBA Finals in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics tonight. But they'll be without a key veteran who has been struggling to stay healthy. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Alcoholic Beverages#Sam Adams#Adams Park#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors
Boston

10 ways to celebrate Pride month in Boston this year

Even without the city's iconic parade, Boston boasts a number of local and smaller-scale celebrations, from bar crawls to marches. This Pride month won’t bring with it Boston’s usual iconic Pride parade, but still promises a plethora of events celebrating and uplifting the LGBTQ community. Boston Pride, the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy