City hosts watch party for Celtics on Sunday

Sunday, the city of Boston will host a watch party at 8 p.m. in Sam Adams Park, Faneuil Hall Square, on Congress Street to cheer on the Celtics competing in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Chairs will not be provided, but fans are encouraged to bring their own

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at nearby bars and restaurants.

Please note: Public consumption of alcoholic beverages is not allowed in open spaces.